Nigel Farage Tells LBC He Doesn't Think Corbyn Looks Like A Prime Minister

With Donald Trump's state visit well under way, Nigel Farage comments on the Labour party leader who refused to attend a state banquet.

One listener text in to the Nigel Farage Show to say he thought the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is a "disgrace" for his plan to attend and speak at a protest against the state visit of Donald Trump.

Mr Corbyn had was invited to attend a State Banquet, held in honour of the President's visit on Monday evening, but the Labour leader declined to attend.

Nigel Farage was speaking on LBC. Picture: LBC

Responding to the text, Nigel Farage said: "It's funny isn't it, this man could be Prime Minister.

"Jeremy Corbyn could be our Prime Minister who refuses to engage with the leader of a country with whom we rely for our defence in NATO.

"With whom we share our best intelligence secrets, and are who the biggest investors in the United Kingdom.

"Do you think Jeremy Corbyn looks like a Prime Minister? Boycotting a dinner with the US President, and speaking at a protest rally tomorrow?

"I don't." Mr Farage said.

The Labour Leader tweeted earlier on Monday to say: "Tomorrow's protest against Donald Trump's state visit is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world and in our own country - including, just this morning, @SadiqKhan."

