Nigel Farage slams "pathetic" sentencing for terrorists

This is the moment Nigel Farage slammed "pathetic" sentencing for terrorists who he says should serve in prison for "much longer" despite the government announcing an emergency revision today.

Nigel said, "We shouldn't have our prisons as breeding grounds for jihadism...if we can rehabilitate people if we should.

"But let me tell you my priority isn't the people that commit these acts, my priority is protecting the general public."

Nigel reflected that "rushing in legislation to change the sentences so that people serve two thirds of their sentence" may not be the correct way for the government to deal with terrorism.

"Frankly I think it's pathetic," he continued, "I think it's almost unbelievable that we've got 3000 people out there that we're having to monitor the whole time and another 20,000 people who have at some point been investigated but are not thought to be active at this moment in time.

"I think the whole thing is nuts...people who are convicted of terrorist offences or getting involved with spreading extremist material, I think they've got to serve much longer in prison. If that means building more prisons, so be it."