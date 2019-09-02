Watch Nigel Farage Challenge This Caller Who Said Some Tory MPs Were "Traitors"

Nigel Farage challenges this caller over his use of the term "traitor" when talking about Tory MPs who vote against Boris Johnson's Brexit plans.

Following Boris Johnson's speech to the nation on Brexit, this caller told Nigel Farage he thought Boris Johnson "had to appear Prime Ministerial" as, if he came out "all guns blazing" it would "turn those traitors into martyrs."

"Traitors Paul? Traitors," Nigel challenged the caller, "you just used the word traitors."

Paul argued that he didn't know "what other word" he could use about Tory MPs who vote against Boris Johnson after standing on a manifesto.

He said that if the Prime Minister had come out and "let them set the agenda," then he would have "legitimised their position."

Suggesting Boris Johnson was an "iron fist in a velvet glove," Paul said the ball was "in their court" and that they were "only going to look like, wreckers, spoilers and disruptors."

