Nigel Farage Warns People’s Vote Supporter Over Second Referendum Hopes

21 January 2019, 19:38

Nigel Farage warned a People’s Vote supporter that a second referendum would spark a “catastrophic breach of trust” in the democratic process.

The pair clashed as Theresa May ruled out another vote on Brexit and dismissed calls to delay Britain’s exit from the EU.

The Prime Minister made the announcement as she updated MPs on her Plan B for leaving the EU.

Mrs May said she’ll now have more talks this week over the controversial Irish border backstop.

Nigel Farage
Picture: LBC

Lewis phoned Nigel in a bid to back calls for another referendum.

But, he received an instant warning from the LBC presenter, who said: “We’ve had the People’s Vote.

“We were told by everybody that is was our decision and our government and parliament would abide by the result.

“To make them vote again would be a catastrophic breach of trust in the whole democratic process.”

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Farage edit

Nigel Farage Responds Directly To Danny Dyer After Expletive-Ridden Rant
Nigel Farage clashes with Alastair Campbell over new Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage Clashes With Alastair Campbell Over New Brexit Referendum
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Receives Call From One Of The Angriest Remainers EVER
Nigel Farage slams Bob Geldof's Brexit letter

Nigel Farage Reacts To Bob Geldof's Brexit Letter

Nigel Farage

Livid Nigel Farage Critic Shouts Down Phone During Chaotic LBC Call