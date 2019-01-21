Nigel Farage Warns People’s Vote Supporter Over Second Referendum Hopes

Nigel Farage warned a People’s Vote supporter that a second referendum would spark a “catastrophic breach of trust” in the democratic process.

The pair clashed as Theresa May ruled out another vote on Brexit and dismissed calls to delay Britain’s exit from the EU.

The Prime Minister made the announcement as she updated MPs on her Plan B for leaving the EU.

Mrs May said she’ll now have more talks this week over the controversial Irish border backstop.

Lewis phoned Nigel in a bid to back calls for another referendum.

But, he received an instant warning from the LBC presenter, who said: “We’ve had the People’s Vote.

“We were told by everybody that is was our decision and our government and parliament would abide by the result.

“To make them vote again would be a catastrophic breach of trust in the whole democratic process.”

