The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Here

As Theresa May prepares to meet EU leaders, Nigel Farage takes your calls live from Brussels.

The Prime Minister is hoping to secure another delay to Brexit, and Nigel will be giving you his reaction.

Get involved by calling him on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC or text 84850.

The Nigel Farage Show: Exclusively on LBC.