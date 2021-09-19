'Women are bottom of the policy pile': Jess Phillips MP reacts to watchdog report

19 September 2021, 21:59

By Tim Dodd

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding Jess Phillips tells LBC that the "time is up" on not considering violence against women a "serious crime", as she reacted to a report which found preventing it should be considered as much of a priority as counter-terrorism.

The report, commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard found "problems, unevenness and inconsistencies" in dealing with the "epidemic" of violence against female victims in the UK. 

Rachel Johnson said: "First of all, your reaction to Zoe Billingham's report?"

Read more: England and Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

Ms Phillips replied: "I was pleased to see what I have known from both the frontline and my political life to be the case. I was glad to see it written out so clearly and so decisively with such a clear action plan.

"Violence against women and girls is currently not even categorised as a serious crime, that have the same serious crime responses, which is [a] multiagency response.

"The report lays it out very clearly that that time is up now. We cannot, any longer, not consider the biggest type of violent crime to be a serious crime."

Read more: Only Fools and Horses star John Challis dies aged 79 after battle with cancer

Ms Phillips then explained that recommendations from the report don't have to be followed by the government, and that the government doesn't "care enough" due to the volume of cases.

"The volume stops policy makers in their tracks," Ms Phillips said.

"What always happens, is that because there are so many people that suffer from this, and there are so many perpetrators of this, when we ask for specific things like a register of perpetrators, that there is follow up on repeat offenders... The answer is always a few little pilots here and there."

Read more: Christmas dinners could be stuffed in gas crisis: More urgent talks to be held 

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Business Secretary is holding crunch talks with industry leaders.

Gas crisis: 'Customers will be protected if energy companies go under'
David Jason had shared a tribute to his former co-star.

Sir David Jason leads tributes to 'dear friend' actor John Challis after his death aged 79
Police have launched a murder investigation.

Murder probe launched after man stabbed outside train station in south-east London
Red-hot lava spewed in the air

Volcano erupts on Spanish island of La Palma following 'earthquake swarm'
Afghan girls have been banned from returning to secondary schools.

Female employees banned from working by Taliban - unless job can't be done by a man
John Challis died peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer, his family said

Only Fools and Horses star John Challis dies aged 79 after battle with cancer
The woman is thought to be in her 60s, but her identity or nationality are unknown.

Mystery as English-speaking woman with no memory washes up on Croatian island
Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC
Camilla Tominey blasts police for offering 'assistance' to Insulate Britain protesters

Camilla Tominey blasts police for offering 'assistance' to Insulate Britain protesters
Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

7 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

Ages ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile