Sadiq Khan: I can't fault Boris Johnson over his coronavirus response

Sadiq Khan praised Boris Johnson's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it's right to follow the advice of scientists.

The Prime Minister is expected to move Britain into a new phase of tackling the outbreak after the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic.

At a Cobra meeting this lunchtime, Boris Johnson is set to approve introducing social restriction measures. They could include school closures, large gatherings being cancelled and employees being advised to work from home.

Speaking to James O'Brien on LBC today, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that he enjoys criticising the Prime Minister, but on this topic, he agrees with him.

He said: "I am the first person to criticise Boris Johnson. Honestly, for me, it's pleasure and business.

"I can't fault the Prime Minister for following the advice from the Chief Scientific Advisor and the Chief Medical Officer.

"We criticise Boris Johnson for only doing interviews with people who are his mates. To give him credit, he's had two press conferences alongside the Chief Scientific Advisor and the Chief Medical Officer and he's taken questions from journalists who aren't his mates. That should be welcomed.

"Members of the public have got genuine questions which deserve answering.

"However, should the advice from the experts change, we as politicians have to change our advice to the public.

"This will be a long process - it could take from 13 weeks to 20 weeks. We've got to make sure we can pivot to different advice from experts."

