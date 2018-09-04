Can A Frozen Liquid Go Through Airport Security?

Airport Security Luggage. Picture: Getty

Can a frozen liquid go through airport security?

Question:

Could you freeze your drink to a solid and then take it through airport security?

Harry, Southend-on-Sea

Answer:

**DEFINITIVE**

Name: Lizzy, Islington

Qualifications: Airport Security Officer

Answer: You are not allowed to bring a solid through if it is going to become a liquid at some point. However, if you have a medical issue and you have to bring through something like insulin that needs to be kept cool, you are allowed to bring it with ice as long as you have a letter from the doctor. The ice will get tested through a specialist machine at the airport to make sure it is only solid water.