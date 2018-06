Can Bees Get lost?

Mystery Hour Question

If you drove a bee ten miles away, would it be able to find its way home?

Kevin, Hertford

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Tony, Sittingbourne

Qualification: Beekeeper for 5 years

Answer: Bees do not fly in a straight line. If you move your bee hive, you have to move it more than three miles to stop the bees going back to the hive.