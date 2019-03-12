Why Do Humans Dance When They Hear Music?
Do humans have an innate wish to dance?
Why do Humans Dance when they Hear Music?
John, Bristol
Name:Harry, Salford
Qualifications: Anthropology Degree
Answer: Before humans had verbal language, a beat created unity for people working or moving together, so when people were walking in a group their feet would create a beat. This evolved so that at any ritual or gathering a beat would be used to mirror footsteps and create unity without language. Over time, any sort of rhythmic beating (e.g. the beating of a drum) could be used to create a cohesive group, so dancing is a learnt behaviour through evolution.