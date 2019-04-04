Why Do Trains Blow Their Horns?
4 April 2019, 10:30 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 11:58
Why do trains blow their horns at random times?
Question:
Name: Tom, Battersea
Question: Why do trains blow their horns at seemingly random points of the journey?
Answer:
**Definitive**
Name: Will, Bristol
Qualifications: Ex-railway worker
Answer #1: It’s a wave of communicating between the train driver and workers on the tracks to acknowledge that the driver has seen them.
Name: Gordon, Edinburgh
Qualifications: Train driver
Answer #2: For safety reasons – to make sure the horn is working before you leave the station.