Why Do Trains Blow Their Horns?

Why does a train blow its horn at random times? Picture: PA

Name: Tom, Battersea

Question: Why do trains blow their horns at seemingly random points of the journey?

Name: Will, Bristol

Qualifications: Ex-railway worker

Answer #1: It’s a wave of communicating between the train driver and workers on the tracks to acknowledge that the driver has seen them.

Name: Gordon, Edinburgh

Qualifications: Train driver

Answer #2: For safety reasons – to make sure the horn is working before you leave the station.