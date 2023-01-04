Mystic WIll Guyatt gives his predictions on what will be hot in tech for 2023

4 January 2023, 16:11

Virtually there: Will Guyatt shares his tech predictions for 2023
Virtually there: Will Guyatt shares his tech predictions for 2023. Picture: Alamy
Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

By Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

Being asked to write tech predictions is a tough gig – despite being told as a child we’d be in tin foil suits by 2020, I’m still sadly in jeans and a t-shirt in 2023.

Even the straight-talking Lord Sugar famously predicted the iPod would be dead by Christmas 2005.

And despite all my years of experience, I’m the journalist who last year said he would eat his hat if Elon Musk purchased Twitter.

That said, there's a couple of emerging tech trends I'm going to follow closely in 2023 - because if they aren’t buzzwords now, they certainly will be when we’re welcoming 2024. 

Artificial Intelligence

Mention the above and most of us think of clunky robots like the Terminator, but AI will play a massive part in 2023 – both as we become increasingly aware of the things it can do well, but also as industry and politicians wake up to the revolutionary fact that computer code will soon do many things better than us humans ever can.  

Tech developments like ChatGPT - a realistic chatbot almost indistinguishable from human beings, and AI art generators like Dall-E, which can generate Van-Gogh quality art just by describing what you want it to paint - demonstrate just how quickly AI is evolving.

Soon – intelligent computer code will begin to disrupt huge areas of employment – from customer service to highly trained positions in accountancy and law.  It’s even coming for us journalists too! 

Read more: James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

Read more: PM's five pledges for Britain: Halve inflation, grow economy, slash debt, cut NHS waits and tackle channel migrants

Mixed Reality 

Tech companies big and small are betting the farm on the concept of the Metaverse becoming the future of the Internet – it’s the biggest buzzword in tech right now. 

The idea is that we’ll all want to make our online experience far more interactive, hanging out in a virtual world with other users.   

That’s certainly the dream of businesses like Meta – but the reality is that most of us can think of anything worse than shutting ourselves away in a virtual world.  The current crop of headsets are claustrophobic and can make some people feel nauseous.

Mixed reality will take over in 2023 – instead of shutting us off, they bridge the digital and physical worlds, merging our real world with a computer generated one. 

It’s one area of growth that Apple are rumoured to be very interested in.  Unconfirmed reports suggest the world’s biggest tech company has been developing its own Mixed Reality glasses for the last few years, and we may finally see them in 2023.  

It's difficult to understand how Apple has made many forms of tech mainstream – sure, others have been there first, but Apple made them mass market. 

It could do the same with Mixed Reality, and with the very suggestion Apple want to own the market, other tech companies will rush to get their versions out too.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Vivoo smart toilet

Smart toilet and ring which can monitor periods among gadgets unveiled at CES

WhatsApp fined 225 million euro by Irish data protection commissioner

Irish data watchdog fines Meta Ireland 390m euro

Matt Hancock

Hancock says farewell to his app and says ‘latest updates’ will be on TikTok

Val Wilson

Iraq War veteran heads up battle against cyber attacks in Northern Ireland

Piers Morgan death threats

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account restored after reports it was hacked

Smart motorway

Classic car owners taking detours to avoid smart motorways

Calum Maclean

Cold water swimmer beats Capaldi to be named most influential Scot on TikTok

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account wiped after reports it was hacked

Person uses laptop

£80m will be lost to online fraud over 12 days of Christmas, says Labour

Mark Cahill's hand is examined by surgeon Simon Kay

Hope for children who need new limbs 10 years after first UK hand transplant

Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message

AI robot tackles tough topics in Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

A child using a laptop

The wait goes on for the Online Safety Bill

Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message 2022

Channel 4’s Christmas message to be AI-generated and delivered by a robot

A child using a laptop computer

Set up safety features on new gadgets before Christmas, parents advised

Netflix

Sharing Netflix password may be illegal, Government suggests

A woman watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series on Netflix

Harry & Meghan becomes UK’s most-watched subscription TV series

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Northeastern University campus

Officials probing whether Northeastern explosion was staged

Police and emergency personnel respond the scene of an explosion in Boston

Anti-virtual reality note included with bomb

The TikTok app logo

TikTok search results ‘riddled with misinformation’ on Covid, climate and war

Twitter

China and India had agents working for Twitter, says whistleblower

Queen Elizabeth II death

Nearly six million attempt to follow Queen’s coffin on flight tracking website

Twitter logo

Whistleblower tells US congress Twitter ‘plagued by weak cyber defences’

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Taxpayers are being left on hold while trying to complete their tax returns

Fury as taxpayers face fines amid HMRC phone delays - but staff are still allowed to WFH

Joshua Sutcliffe was suspended from Cherwell School in Oxford for misgendering a pupil

Teacher suspended for "misgendering" trans pupil and sacked for calling Muhammad a "false prophet" to face conduct hearing
Author Fay Weldon has died aged 91

Author Fay Weldon, known for The Life and Loves of a She-Devil, dies aged 91

Pharmacies are struggling to keep up with demand

Pharmacy bosses warn of Calpol shortage amid winter illness surge

David Gold became West Ham's Joint Chairman in 2010

West Ham co-chairman David Gold dies aged 86 after short illness

Tate's seized vehicles include a Rolls-Royce and a Bugatti

Romanian prosecutors seize 11 of Andrew Tate’s cars including his Bugatti

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit