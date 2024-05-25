Calls for mobile phones to be totally banned for under 16s

There are calls for mobile phones to be totally banned for under 16s. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A cross party group of MPs is calling for a ban on mobile phones in schools and for the under 16s.

The Education Committee argues screen time - which has risen by 52% in two years - is harmful to children's mental and physical health.

They say the benefits of screen time for young children is significantly outweighed by the risks.

Nearly a quarter are using their devices in a way which reflects addictive behaviour, they also argue.

Gareth Hill from the NSPCC says companies also need to be held to account.