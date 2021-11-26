Breaking News

Man dies in Northern Ireland after tree falls on car during Storm Arwen

The Met Office previously issued a rare red weather warning, branding the storm a ‘danger to life’. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has tragically died after his car was hit by a falling tree in Northern Ireland, as Storm Arwen sweeps across the UK.

The incident occurred on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said the road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

The tragic incident comes as the Met Office issued a warning for strong winds as Storm Arwen arrives in the UK.

A weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland from 9am on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

Police have sadly confirmed that a man has died after the car he was driving was struck by a falling tree on the Dublin Road in Antrim this afternoon. My thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.



Please avoid the area and beware of traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/MjApqEK2ub — Trevor Clarke MLA (@trevorclarkeMLA) November 26, 2021

Trevor Clarke, DUP MLA for South Antrim, tweeted about the incident in Dublin Road.

He said: "My thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time."

He urged people to avoid the area and to be aware of traffic delays.

Elsewhere, motorists in areas which fell under the Met Office's red weather warning were told they "should not travel under any circumstances" by a senior police officer.

Travel disruptions have begun in Scotland with trains unable to pass a large tree blocking the Highland Mainline in both directions.

Whilst on the A1 there have been road closures and on the A77 Northbound has been partially blocked by tree.

Thousands of Scottish homes are also without power in the Aberdeenshire and Moray, Angus areas and also parts of East Lothian.

#StormArwen will continue to bring some very strong winds and snow in places during Saturday morning



Please stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ if you are travelling first thing pic.twitter.com/4pZHoQS2NQ — Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2021

The Met Office issued the rare warning for wind from 3pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday as Storm Arwen arrived to batter the country, with gusts forecast to be as high as 90mph and waves as high as 10 metres.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said the forecaster didn't "issue red warnings lightly" and warned people to stay away from the affected area.

"People need to recognise, really, that we don't issue red warnings lightly so, therefore, when we do, we feel that there is a much higher threat of risk," he said.

"We urge people, obviously, to take action as a result of that and that action in this case is probably don't go to the coast."

The warning, which is the highest the Met Office issues, means the impact is likely to be severe with the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

The alert also warns people in the zone of the potential of "roads, bridges, and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights", and Rod Dennis, of RAC Breakdown, warned of the chance of major disruption and urged motorists to "avoid driving if at all possible".

"Red warnings from the Met Office are relatively rare and are the strongest possible signal to drivers not to set out in the first place unless absolutely necessary," he said.

Most of the UK is blanketed by weather warnings as the storm approaches, with those set to be in force on Saturday.

This story is being updated