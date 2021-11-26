Breaking News

New Covid variant named Omicron as WHO designates it 'of concern'

26 November 2021, 18:25 | Updated: 26 November 2021, 19:31

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said some mutations from the Omicron variant 'have some worrying characteristics'.
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said some mutations from the Omicron variant have 'worrying characteristics'. Picture: WHO/Twitter

By James Morris

The new Covid variant found in parts of southern Africa has been designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization – and has been named Omicron.

The B.1.1.529 variant had prompted the UK government to ban flights from six African countries today, amid fears it could be more transmissible than the currently-dominant Delta variant and more resistant to vaccines.

And Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's (WHO) technical lead on Covid, said tonight: "Omicron is named as a variant of concern because it has some concerning properties.

"This variant has a large number of mutations and some of these mutations have some worrying characteristics."

However, she added studies are still ongoing to "better characterise" Omicron in terms of transmissibility, severity and impact on counter-measures such as vaccines.

In a brief report, the WHO also said "preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other variants of concern".

The variant was first reported from South Africa on Wednesday, following a "steep" increase in coronavirus cases in the country.

Read more: Health Sec: New Covid variant of 'huge international concern'

South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana are the six countries which have so far been added to England's travel ban list following the emergence of the variant.

Health secretary Sajid Javid told MPs today that there are "very live" discussions over the prospect of adding further countries to the list.

However, Jeremy Brown, professor of respiratory infection at University College London, told LBC this evening: "It is likely to reach us eventually. It's all a question of timing."

The first European case was identified in Belgium today, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen calling for a similar travel ban from countries in southern Africa.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Four boys, one aged 13, two aged 14 and one 15-year-old, remain in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murder

Ava White: 'Bubbly' 12-year-old fatally stabbed following argument in Liverpool

Breaking
The Met Office previously issued a rare red weather warning, branding the storm a ‘danger to life’

Man dies in Northern Ireland after tree falls on car during Storm Arwen

Weather

The Met Office has issued weather warnings, with ITV bosses scrapping the live elements of I'm A Celebrity, which is being filmed in Wales.

I'm A Celebrity axes live broadcast over Storm Arwen fears

Weather

At least 13 protestors have been arrested

Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested over Black Friday Amazon blockade

Emmanuel Macron's government has hit back at Boris Johnson following his public demands of France over the migrant criris.

France suggests Boris Johnson 'regrets Brexit' as migrant crisis row continues

The first case of the new strain in Europe was identified in Belgium as Ursula Von der Leyen advised the EU to suspend travel from Southern Africa

EU calls for travel ban over new Covid variant as first case is found in Belgium

Sadiq Khan gave his views on today's Tube strike to LBC

Sadiq Khan: Tube strikes put women and girls at risk late at night

Sajid Javid confirmed no cases of the new variant had arrived in the UK yet

Health Sec: New Covid variant of 'huge international concern'

The weather warnings are in place until Saturday.

Storm Arwen: Red 'danger to life' weather warning issued

French fishermen are demanding more access to UK waters post-Brexit.

French fishermen to blockade ports and Channel Tunnel

Migrants sit on the beach after being helped ashore in Kent

Migrants: Home Sec 'uninvited' from talks after PM called on France to take people back

Drivers are striking on several London Underground lines

Londoners cram onto remaining Tube trains as five lines hit by strike

Traffic & Travel

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Man, 24, charged with murdering 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters have targeted Amazon depots

Extinction Rebellion blockade Amazon depots in Black Friday protests

Sir Keir Starmer should 'emphatically reject' so-called wokeism, Tony Blair has said.

Tony Blair says Keir Starmer must shun 'woke' issues if Labour is to win power

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Revealed: Two more children die from infections at Glasgow super-hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Zimbabwe New Variant

Emergence of new virus variant in Africa stokes worldwide fears
India Farmers Protest

Thousands of Indian farmers celebrate one year of key protests
France Britain Fishing

French fishermen block ports in spat with UK

Virus Outbreak Germany

German air force to transfer Covid patients as hospitals run out of ICU beds
Russia Coal Mine Fire

Survivor found after fatal explosion and fire in Siberian coal mine
France EU

EU set to ban flights from southern Africa due to Covid variant
smoke rises from burning buildings during a protest in Honiara

Solomon Islands leader blames unrest on foreign powers

A young woman receives a Pfizer jab against Covid-19 in Diepsloot Township near Johannesburg

South African scientists detect new coronavirus variant amid spike in cases
Russia Coal Mine Fire

Dozens dead after coal mine blast in Siberia

The flight ban is a response to a new variant which is described as possibly the 'worst ever'.

Flights from six African countries banned amid 'deeply concerning' new Covid variant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'
What you need to know about Black Friday

What you need to know about Black Friday

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC
Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

Dominic Raab defended Harper's Law

Raab: Harper’s Law isn’t blurring lines between murder and manslaughter
Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom
Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

'The man is a clown': Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police