Flights from six African countries banned amid 'deeply concerning' new Covid variant

Sajid Javid has imposed a travel ban on six African countries. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

Flights have been banned from six African countries amid concerns over a new, potentially vaccine-evading, Covid variant.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said tonight that "early indications" suggest the B.1.1.529 variant "may be more transmissible than the Delta variant, and the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective against it".

The new variant has not been detected in the UK, Mr Javid confirmed, while adding "our scientists are deeply concerned" about it.

The travel ban applies to South Africa – where the variant was identified – as well as Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana. They will be added to England's travel "red list".

The flight ban will begin at noon tomorrow, with anyone who arrives from those countries from 4am on Sunday being required to quarantine in hotels.

Mr Javid refused to be drawn on how the development could affect the Christmas holidays, only saying the government has its contingency "Plan B" – which would involve measures such as telling people to work from home where possible – for dealing with the virus over winter.

He insisted the flight ban was "about being cautious and taking action and trying to protect, as best we can, our borders".

Mr Javid added the new variant has a "significant number of mutations, perhaps double the number of mutations that we have seen in the Delta variant.

"And that would suggest that it may well be more transmissible and the current vaccines that we have may well be less effective."

Delta is the highly transmissible variant of the virus which caused the UK's ongoing third wave of infections, though vaccines have meant deaths have remained relatively low compared to the first and second waves.

It has been estimated between 500 and 700 people had been travelling to the UK from South Africa each day.

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) are meeting with South African officials tomorrow to assess the evolving situation in the country.