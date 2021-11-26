EU calls for travel ban over new Covid variant as first case is found in Belgium

The first case of the new strain in Europe was identified in Belgium as Ursula Von der Leyen advised the EU to suspend travel from Southern Africa. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

The first confirmed case of the new B.1.1.529 coronavirus variant has been confirmed in Belgium.

Virologist Marc van Ranst tweeted on Friday that two virus samples were being investigated after scientists identified that they were not the Delta variant.

He later confirmed one sample has been confirmed as the B.1.1.529 variant.

According to Mr Ranst, the traveller returned from Egypt on November 11, but did not show any symptoms until November 22.

Earlier today Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it is "highly likely" the variant had spread to other countries.

Mr Javid said there are no UK cases of the new coronavirus variant so far.

The variant has been found in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel and now Belgium.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has announced the EU should suspend travel from countries affected by the variant, which originated in South Africa. This includes countries considered at risk in southern Africa.

Passengers arriving in the Netherlands from high risk countries were prevented from disembarking earlier today until a separate area from other arrivals was ready to receive them.

One passenger filmed the scene aboard her plane from South Africa, showing a view into the cockpit and the cabin.

Mr Javid said the Government is concerned it could "pose a substantial risk to public health".

It is feared the B.1.1.529 variant could be more resistant to the coronavirus vaccine. The strain has 32 mutations in its spike protein, the part of the virus that affects its ability to spread. This is double the number of mutations as the previous delta variant.

Scientists have described it as the "most complex" strain so far. Professor Adam Finn of the JCVI said: "If we're lucky, it won't be a serious one, but it could be very serious."

Belgium has seen a large growth in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, recording 20.836 new cases on November 25.