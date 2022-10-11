Breaking News

Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

The actress was best known for her role in Murder, She Wrote. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast star Dame Angela Lansbury has died aged 96.

Her family said in a statement: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.

"She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."

Dame Angela played the balloon lady in Mary Poppins Returns. Picture: Alamy

She was best known for her role as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, making the TV series a worldwide hit through the 1980s and '90s.

But the British-born star had been in Hollywood since she was a teenager, earning the first of three Oscar nominations in 1945.

She went on to receive an honorary award in 2013.

Dame Angela in Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Picture: Alamy

In addition to her work in TV, Dame Angela was famous for three Disney films: Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Beauty and the Beast and Mary Poppins Returns.

She was also a West End and Broadway star - winning multiple Tony Awards during her career spanning 80 years.

Her stardom came in middle age when she became the hit of the New York theatre, winning Tony Awards for Mame (1966), Dear World (1969), Gypsy (1975) and Sweeney Todd (1979).

She was back on Broadway and got another Tony nomination in 2007 in Terrence McNally's Deuce, playing a scrappy, brash former tennis star, reflecting with another ex-star as she watches a modern-day match from the stands.

In 2009 she collected her fifth Tony, for best featured actress in a revival of Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit and in 2015 won an Olivier Award in the role.

She holds the record for the most Golden Globe nominations and wins for best actress in a television drama series and the most Emmy nominations for lead actress in a drama series.

Actress Angela Lansbury after she became a Dame Commander. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since poured for the star.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said: "Saddened to learn of the passing of Dame Angela Lansbury.

"An icon of the theatre, a legend of the screen and one of the greatest actors of our time. May she Rest In Peace."

Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a fond memory of Dame Angela.

"I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night," he tweeted.

"Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead.

"She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela."

Dame Angela Lansbury. Picture: Alamy

Star Wars actor George Takei was also among those paying tribute.

He said: "Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed.

"A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul."

Actor Josh Gad shared a photo of himself with Dame Angela.

He said on Twitter: "It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist.

"From 'Mame' to 'Bedknobs' to 'Murder She Wrote' to 'B&TB' to 'Mary Poppins Returns' she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend."