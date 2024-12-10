Backlash at ‘confusing’ rules after student fined £80 for sitting in ‘wrong’ first class on busy train

10 December 2024, 14:04

The University Student slammed Thameslink for the fine.
The University Student slammed Thameslink for the fine. Picture: Alamy, X

By Henry Moore

Thameslink has been slammed after charging a university student £80 for sitting in the wrong seat as rail users blast the operator’s “confusing” rules.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

X user @Theo_Griffiths was travelling to London King’s Cross when he was fined £79.50 for sitting in the wrong section of the first-class carriage.

Taking to social media to express his fury, Mr Griffiths wrote: “Hi @TLRailUK, I have been fined £79.50, along with most of the carriage this morning, for sitting in the front first-class section.

“Please can you explain the difference from sitting in the back first class, where it’s allowed, to the front and how that it worth £79.50.

“Really unacceptable to expect a student to be able to afford this disproportionate amount for the crime of *checks notez* getting a seat on a super busy train that I’d already paid a silly amount for.”

Theo on X declared "public opinion is one my side."
Theo on X declared "public opinion is one my side.". Picture: X

According to the fuming traveller, Thameslink proceeded to block him on the social media platform after his story went viral, being viewed by more than 1.7 million people.

He wrote: “There was no tannoy, no prior notice. Thameslink have now BLOCKED me.”

However, the train operator did respond to the viral thread, writing: “Hi Theo, are you able to advise where you boarded the train, what time and direction please?

“If the front, first class facilities were in action and you didn't hold a first class ticket then travelling in this portion of the train could result in a penalty fare.”

Despite the apparent rule break, social media users threw their support behind the student.

Thameslink 700141 train
Thameslink 700141 train. Picture: Alamy

One X user said: “Welcome to the illogical UK rail network and their antiquated, not fit for purpose rules, regulations and ludicrous ticketing system. They spend more on "revenue protection" than actual revenue growth.”

While another said: “Absolutely disgraceful and predatory behaviour. I hope you get it overturned.”

Some users were less sympathetic, however, as one said: “Thats not how this works, Theo. You break rules, you pay fine. Whether public backs you or not, doesn’t matter. Amazing levels of entitlement these snowflakes have, lol.”

And another added: “The public opinion isn’t on your side. We are not your personal army. You sat in an area you shouldn’t have. It states on their site the rear first class is declassified. You should check your entitlement and pay up for breaking the rules.”

LBC has contacted Thameslink for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Luigi Mangione

'Ivy League assassin' Luigi Mangione's agonising back pain 'left him unable to have sex', roommate reveals

FILE - Musician Jay-Z stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, on Nov. 24, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Lawyer denies trying to 'blackmail' Jay-Z as rapper calls for accuser’s identity to be revealed or case dismissed

Breaking
Andrew Westwood has been found guilty of 26 offences including rape and sexual assault of a child

Netflix Sex Education actor found guilty of raping schoolgirl who came to him for acting lessons

Firefighters standing in front of a demolished apartment block

Police arrest three people over apartment explosion that left six dead

Netanyahu

Netanyahu vows to challenge ‘absurd’ corruption charges as he gives evidence

Israeli troops near the buffer zone between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights, as the military also bombed Damascus

Israel says reports of troops advancing towards Damascus are 'fake news'

Four people were injured in the incident

Attacker on the run after four people 'sprayed with unknown substance' at London university

Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighters

China is sending message with presence of fleet and aircraft – says Taiwan

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has undergone emergency surgery

Brazilian president in intensive care after emergency brain surgery

Sir Mark Rowley has warned of 'eye watering' Met police cuts. The force has spent more than £40m policing pro-Palestine protests

‘One step behind’ crime bosses: Met fury as force to cut 2,300 police due to £450m budget black hole

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses with Billionaire Nick Candy as he announced as the party treasurer

Property tycoon Nick Candy announces he’s giving Reform UK '7 figures' after becoming party treasurer

c

Bashar Al Assad’s in-laws flee UK to join daughter as couple seek asylum in Russia, claim neighbours

The price of Christmas dinner has risen above inflation this year

Christmas dinner price shoots up far more than inflation this year - with one ingredient driving up cost the most

Nash Clyne was killed in Acton over the weekend

Suspect, 50, charged with murder after man killed in mass brawl outside Acton barber shop, with 'shots heard'

Kim Yong Hyun making a speech

Prosecutors seek arrest of defence minister over imposition of martial law

'Our wombs are owned by Westminister': Myleene Klass hits out at government for neglecting women going through baby loss

'Our wombs are owned by Westminster': Myleene Klass hits out at government for neglecting women experiencing baby loss

Latest News

See more Latest News

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)

Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare boss held without bail

Anthony Marks

Woman, 18, charged with murder of homeless man sheltering in bin shed near King's Cross

A protester wearing a Netanyahu mask outside his trial in Tel Aviv

Netanyahu gives evidence for first time in corruption trial

Luigi Mangione has been charged with the murder of a health insurance CEO

Healthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione ‘went crazy after surgery’ and called insurers 'parasites’ in manifesto
Israeli soldiers standing next to an armoured vehicle

Israel launches airstrikes across Syria as troops seize more territory

Israel Netanyahu’s Trial Explainer

Israel’s Netanyahu is set to give evidence in long-running corruption trial

Hildale, Utah, with mountains in the background

Cult leader who claimed underage girls among his ‘wives’ jailed for 50 years

Abbie's husband Karl Sundgren posted tributes to her online

'Baby Abbie’ who was snatched from hospital as a newborn in 1994 dies aged just 30

c

Murdered schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, posted Snapchat moments before being stabbed to death in 'row over teddy bear’
Jorge Ortega

'Just hours from going home to his wife': Tribute to 'devoted' rail worker killed at station as fundraiser launched

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News