Backlash at ‘confusing’ rules after student fined £80 for sitting in ‘wrong’ first class on busy train

The University Student slammed Thameslink for the fine.

By Henry Moore

Thameslink has been slammed after charging a university student £80 for sitting in the wrong seat as rail users blast the operator’s “confusing” rules.

X user @Theo_Griffiths was travelling to London King’s Cross when he was fined £79.50 for sitting in the wrong section of the first-class carriage.

Taking to social media to express his fury, Mr Griffiths wrote: “Hi @TLRailUK, I have been fined £79.50, along with most of the carriage this morning, for sitting in the front first-class section.

“Please can you explain the difference from sitting in the back first class, where it’s allowed, to the front and how that it worth £79.50.

“Really unacceptable to expect a student to be able to afford this disproportionate amount for the crime of *checks notez* getting a seat on a super busy train that I’d already paid a silly amount for.”

Theo on X declared "public opinion is one my side."

According to the fuming traveller, Thameslink proceeded to block him on the social media platform after his story went viral, being viewed by more than 1.7 million people.

He wrote: “There was no tannoy, no prior notice. Thameslink have now BLOCKED me.”

However, the train operator did respond to the viral thread, writing: “Hi Theo, are you able to advise where you boarded the train, what time and direction please?

“If the front, first class facilities were in action and you didn't hold a first class ticket then travelling in this portion of the train could result in a penalty fare.”

Despite the apparent rule break, social media users threw their support behind the student.

Thameslink 700141 train.

One X user said: “Welcome to the illogical UK rail network and their antiquated, not fit for purpose rules, regulations and ludicrous ticketing system. They spend more on "revenue protection" than actual revenue growth.”

While another said: “Absolutely disgraceful and predatory behaviour. I hope you get it overturned.”

Some users were less sympathetic, however, as one said: “Thats not how this works, Theo. You break rules, you pay fine. Whether public backs you or not, doesn’t matter. Amazing levels of entitlement these snowflakes have, lol.”

And another added: “The public opinion isn’t on your side. We are not your personal army. You sat in an area you shouldn’t have. It states on their site the rear first class is declassified. You should check your entitlement and pay up for breaking the rules.”

LBC has contacted Thameslink for comment.