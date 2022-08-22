Boy, 16, 'stabbed with machete' in Bromley

22 August 2022, 16:11

A 16-year-old was stabbed on Bromley High Street after a fight broke out around 3pm on Sunday.
A 16-year-old was stabbed on Bromley High Street after a fight broke out around 3pm on Sunday. . Picture: Google Maps

By Lauren Lewis

A teenager was on Sunday afternoon stabbed with a machete in Bromley.

The 16-year-old was stabbed on Bromley High Street after a fight broke out around 3pm on Sunday.

The teen was taken to hospital with injuries, but his condition is not thought to be life-changing or threatening.

Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "It was reported that one of the group was armed with a machete."

Pictures posted online showed part of the A222 Widmore Road taped off with police stationed inside the cordon after the incident on Sunday.

There appeared to be blood on the floor.

Any witnesses can call 101 and quote CAD 4407/21aug. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

