Breakfast of champions? Teen darts star Luke Littler reveals daily diet that has powered him to World Championship final

By Kit Heren

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has revealed the diet that has seen him storm into the World Championship final - and said he has no plans to change it before the biggest match of his life on Wednesday.

Littler, 16, has shot to darts stardom during the PDC World Darts Championship after becoming the youngest person to reach the tournament final after beating former champion Rob Cross on Tuesday night.

He said he has stuck to a diet of ham and cheese omelettes for breakfast, pizzas for lunch, and kebabs for dinner.

The teenager - the youngest-ever finalist in the championships - has to beat number-three seed Luke Humphries, 28, to become the champion.

Littler said: "I've just settled on that stage (in darts). It takes myself a few legs to settle into a game but once I find that rhythm I'm good to go."

Asked by Sky Sports how he will stay calm in Wednesday night's final, the 16-year-old said: "I've just got to stay focused throughout the game no matter how long it goes on for.

He said he would continue doing "what I've been doing - in the morning, go for my ham and cheese omelette. Come in here, have my pizza, then I'm on the board, that's what I've done every day.

"If my game's there, it's there. I threw well again and I've got over the line again."

The teenage darts sensation beat former 2018 champion Rob Cross at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday, just days after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 at London's Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day.

Nicknamed 'Luke the Nuke', he dominated four straight sets before Dolan took the fifth.

He said after the victory: "(I've) just got to stay focused, got to be Luke Littler and just relax.'It would be unbelievable (to win the final). I can't even imagine myself (lifting the trophy) yet. Just got to beat whoever's in front of me."

Littler has pocketed £200,000 so far from his wins at Alexandra Palace.

Now the Warrington-born sensation has revealed what he is planning to spend the winnings on if he bags the £500,000 prize.

He told The Telegraph: “I always treat myself to some Under Armour tracksuits.

“And just get myself a new coat and get myself some Fifa points for my Xbox. That’s pretty much it.”

He said he would also “love to start driving” so his father Anthony, who is a taxi driver, doesn’t have to drive him to all his tournaments.

Littler won the 2023 PFC World Darts Youth Championship and started to play in senior tournaments in his early teens.

He has so far taken on Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell, Raymond Van Barneveld and Dolan throughout the tournament.

His first victory gained him the title of youngest winner at the tournament as well as receiving the highest average for a debutant (106.12).