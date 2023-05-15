Center Parcs up for sale as Canadian owner Brookfield puts British holiday chain on the market for £5billion

Loved by families, Center Parks currently has six holiday villages across the UK and Ireland, attracting more than two million visitors each year. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

British holiday chain Center Parcs has been put up for sale by its Canadian owner, with the much loved UK resort looking to fetch between £4 and £5 billion.

That price is double what equity firm Brookfield paid for it in 2015 when they purchased the group for £2.4 billion.

Loved by families, Center Parcs currently has six holiday villages across the UK and Ireland, attracting more than two million visitors each year.

The price tag follows a surge in domestic family holidays following the pandemic, despite nationwide restrictions forcing the company to shut during lockdown.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The price tag follows a surge in domestic family holidays following the pandemic, despite nationwide restrictions forcing the company to shut during lockdown. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The sites consist of chalets in outdoor locations, water parks and family activities.

The group first opened its doors to visitors in UK and Ireland in 1987, going from strength to strength in recent decades.

In 2019, Center Parcs opened its first site in Ireland, with Center Parcs Longford Forest opening in County Longford.

Read more: London two-bedroom home on sale for £1.1million that's 'not even as wide as a London Underground tube tunnel'

Read more: Lucy Letby photographed thank you card from parents of two alleged victims as 'something to remember', court hears

Founded by Dutch entrepreneur Piet Derksen, brewer Scottish & Newcastle bought the business from the businessman two years later.

The group was split in two during 2001, with Center Parcs UK bought by Deutsche Bank for £670million and villages in Europe being sold French firm.

It follows the news that earlier this year, Center Parcs scrapped plans to build a new holiday village located in West Sussex.