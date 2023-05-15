London two-bedroom home on sale for £1.1million that's 'not even as wide as a London Underground tube tunnel'

The house (black glass door) is a former Edwardian workshop. Picture: Google Maps

By Kieran Kelly

A home on sale in north east London for £1.1 million is so narrow it is 'not even as wide as a London Underground tunnel' at its widest point.

The Hackney home, which used to be an Edwardian workshop, has been redesigned into a two-bedroom townhouse by architect Martin Reynolds.

According to a floor plan by estate agents The Modern House, the home itself is 2.72m at its widest point, while the garden is 2.83m wide.

Meanwhile, the majority of tube tunnels serving the London Underground are 3.56m - wider than the house on sale.

Richmond Road II, Hackney. Picture: Google Street view

A property description on The Modern House reads: "This astonishing former Edwardian workshop has been the subject of an exceptional architectural redesign by Martin Reynolds, creating a unique two-bedroom house in the heart of London Fields."

The house is for sale for more than one million pounds. Picture: Modern House

It continues: "The house unfolds vertically across four stories, hinged together via a floating, open-tread oak and steel staircase.

"The contemporary design combines a palette of simple yet considered materials, including slate and York stone, with extensive levels of glazing while celebrating and preserving the home’s existing features.

"A luscious south-facing garden unfolds at the rear, planted with clematises and small fruit trees, and with a terrace perfect for eating alfresco."

LBC has contacted The Modern House for comment.

Overall, house prices in London have been increasing in recent years.

Last year, properties in London had an overall average price of £670,167 over the last year.

Terraced properties sold for an average of £742,830, according to Rightmove.

Sold prices in London over the last year were 1 per cent up on the previous year and 5 per cent up on the 2020 peak.