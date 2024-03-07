Reality TV star, 43, who had sex with 15-year-old boy is convicted of stalking for a third time

A past Come Dine with Me winner has been convicted of stalking for a third time. Picture: Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A past Come Dine with Me winner who previously admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old boy has been convicted of stalking for a third time.

Mother-of-three Lucy Haughey, 43, from Glasgow bagged £1,000 after winning the popular Channel 4 show in 2017.

But now Haughey has been convicted of stalking for a third time after a court found she had been abusive towards a woman in Glasgow’s Queen’s Park in October 2022.

Haughey engaged in a course of conduct which caused Joanne Bell alarm, The Sun reports.

The previous show winner repeatedly posted about Ms Bell on social media and uttered offensive and abusive remarks towards her family, the charge says.

Haughey was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive way at her home in Cathcart.

She acted in an aggressive manner, shouted, swore and uttered threats and offensive remarks towards police officers and 101 call handlers, according to reports.

It was claimed the reality TV star struggled with constables using her bodily pressure and pulled against them on a flight of stairs.

It is the third time Haughey has been convicted of stalking. Picture: Facebook

She was found not guilty of resisting, obstructing or hindering constables Marc Egan and Michael Hollywood.

It comes after Haughey hit the headlines in 2017 after she was given a three-year community payback order but spared jail for sleeping with a 15-year-old boy.

Haughey was also previously convicted of stalking Sharon Low in 2022 after sharing a video on social media with abusive comments.

She was also convicted in 2017 of stalking a social worker and was sentenced to community service.

Haughey was ordered to 234 hours of unpaid work on top of a £515 fine by Sheriff Simone Sweeney for her latest offence.

A five-year non-harassment order was also issued to prevent the reality TV star from contacting Ms Bell.