Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten tells court she "gave her baby the best any mother could"

7 March 2024, 11:27 | Updated: 7 March 2024, 12:51

Marten (L) and the couple spotted on CCTV where she is thought to be hiding the baby under her coat
Marten (L) and the couple spotted on CCTV where she is thought to be hiding the baby under her coat. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By StephenRigley

A mother accused of killing her own baby has told a court she "gave her baby the best any mother could" and did "nothing but show her love".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Constance Marten has taken the stand today to give evidence in her own manslaughter trial.

The 36-year-old and partner Mark Gordon are charged with killing their baby Victoria after taking her to live in a tent, in a desperate bid to stop her being taken away by social services, the court has been told.

As Marten was giving evidence, defence barrister Francis FitzGibbon KC asked her: "Did you do anything to harm baby Victoria?"

Marten replied: "Absolutely not."

Mr FitzGibbon said: "Did you do anything cruel to baby Victoria?"

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon deny manslaughter by gross negligence
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon deny manslaughter by gross negligence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Marten said: "No. I did nothing but show her love."

She told jurors she did not expose her baby to cold or allow her to get too hot so far as she was aware. Mr FitzGibbon said: "So far as you are concerned, did you give her anything less than the proper care you thought she deserved?"

Marten replied: "I gave her the best that any mother would, yeah."

She told jurors Victoria died last January 9, saying: "I do not think it is anything I will ever move on from."

She said she felt "guilty", adding: "I think initially it was disbelief, shock, intense grief."

Previously the trial heard that baby Victoria's placenta was found in an exploded car on a Manchester motorway sparking a huge police hunt as the couple spent nearly two months camping on the South Downs near Brighton.

Victoria was later found dead in a Lidl Bag for Life.

Prosecutors claim she died from exposure after weeks in bitterly cold conditions. Marten said the baby died asleep in her arms after a few nights of camping telling police: "I believe I feel asleep on top of her."

Read more: Man charged with murder of mother-of-three who vanished on morning run a month ago with ‘no trace’ of her found

Read more: Mother-of-14 dies after falling off e-scooter as tributes paid to 'kind and beautiful' 47-year-old

The couple met in 2016 and had four other children together in quick succession, who were all eventually taken into care, jurors have heard.

Marten earlier told the hearing boyfriend Gordon, 49, told her to say their baby girl had died of "cot death".

In a police interview at Brighton Custody Suite on March 1 last year, she told officers she fell asleep with the baby in her arms and woke up to find the baby was dead but prosecutors argue the baby died weeks later after being exposed to the cold weather.

Marten said: "We were staying outside in the countryside. She was in my jacket and I was keeping her warm. I was holding her and hugging her and I was extremely tired, I hadn't slept in probably two days, we'd just arrived there I fell asleep with her in my jacket.

"Marten began to cry as she told the police officer what happened.

"When I woke up I was like crouched over her like that, holding her and she wasn't moving when I woke up. I don't know how long I'd been asleep. I saw she wasn't moving and her lips had gone blue. And, yeah, I don't know how long we slept, and it was just so tired, I don't know.

"Erm, I tried to resuscitate her, for like, well I tried to breathe in her mouth and pump her chest. And er, there was no response. So I wrapped her in a scarf and cradled her for a few minutes. I didn't know what to do.' Crying, Marten said: "I don't know how it happened."

She added: “Initially Mark and I were talking about what to do with the situation and I think, like two weeks after it happened, I was debating whether to hand myself in. Mark advised me to say it was a cot death and I was not holding her. And he advised me to say that I lay her down and then when we woke up she was on her front and she’s passed away. But that isn’t what happened. So he may try to say that in order to protect me because he wants to protect my interests.”

Giving evidence last month, a pathologist told the court the baby could have died from the cold or co-sleeping.

Dr Nat Cary told the Old Bailey at an earlier hearing that baby Victoria was wearing just a nappy and had signs of "significant decomposition" when he examined her.

He told jurors that wintry temperatures slowed down the rate of decomposition but the condition of the body meant Victoria had not died recently.

Dr Cary said the post-mortem examination found the cause of death was "unascertained".

He said there were no signs of head injury, natural disease, congenital abnormalities, or any injuries consistent with an assault or constraint of the child.

Asked to consider possible reasons for Victoria's death in relation to the facts of the case, Dr Cary said: "A number of causes have been ruled out.

"Really when you start to take into account the circumstances, which is really a matter for the jury, hypothermia, being out in a cold environment, is a very important cause of death.

"The other would be co-sleeping - sharing facilities with another person where overheating may apply or rebreathing, breathing in expired air.

"It is fair to say none of that is provable. You cannot do a blood test."

Another possibility was obstruction of breathing, he said: "At this stage it is very easy to impair breathing without any obvious signs in post-mortem examination."

Cross-examining for Marten, Francis FitzGibbon KC raised a circumstance in which a child died when a mother fell asleep while feeding.

He said: "I'm not talking here about a policy, a plan of putting a baby down in a bed next to mother.

"I'm talking about mother feeding baby, drops off, exhausted, wakes up and baby has died.

"That's a phenomenon that can occur anywhere with a tired breast-feeding mother."

Dr Cary agreed that possibility could not be excluded.

Mr FitzGibbon said: "You cannot determine when the baby died."

The pathologist replied: "I cannot."

Marten and Gordon deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

The director of the IFS has said that the next parliament will be the 'most difficult of any in 80 years'.

Next five years will be ‘most difficult period’ for a parliament 'since Second World War', IFS warns

People on the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Juntas ruling Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso agree to create joint security force

Christian Horner accuser 'suspended' from Red Bull as F1 chief breaks cover in Saudi without wife Geri

Christian Horner accuser 'suspended' from Red Bull as F1 chief breaks cover in Saudi without wife Geri

Eddie Ratcliffe has launched an appeal over his 20 year jail term for the murder of Brianna Ghey

‘Warped’ teen who murdered Brianna Ghey in 'frenzied' attack to appeal sentence

An Apple App store app on an iPad

European regulators want to question Apple after it blocks Epic Games app store

A logo of the Apple company

Apple making big App Store changes as EU Digital Markets Act kicks in

Palestinians visit their destroyed homes after Israeli forces left Khan Younis on the Gaza Strip

Hamas says ceasefire talks to resume next week

Exclusive
'Becoming impossible' to protect crews after first fatal attack on shipping by Houthis in Red Sea, expert tells LBC

'Becoming impossible' to protect crews after first fatal attack on shipping by Houthis in Red Sea, expert tells LBC

‘If Christian Horner stays at Red Bull, Max Verstappen leaves,’ says Ralf Schumacher

Christian Horner breaks cover amid Red Bull feud rumours after displaying united front with Geri Halliwell in Bahrain

Items displayed in a Google store

Chinese ex-Google engineer charged with stealing AI trade secrets

A freight train carrying cars arrives at a dock in China

China’s exports and imports beat estimates, signalling improving demand

The bulk carrier True Confidence at Shimizu Port in Japan last year

First fatal attack on shipping by Houthi rebels escalates risk in Middle East

Angeline Bryan

Mother-of-14 dies after falling off e-scooter as tributes paid to 'kind and beautiful' 47-year-old

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree selected as Labour candidate ahead of general election

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree selected as Labour candidate ahead of general election

The plane 'could have flown for hours while passengers lay dead'

MH370 'could have flown for hours while passengers lay dead in cabin'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian prime minister urges US and China co-operation in Asia-Pacific

A man has been charged with the murder of Samantha Murphy, who vanished without a trace while out for a jog more than a month ago.

Man charged with murder of mother-of-three who vanished on morning run a month ago with ‘no trace’ of her found
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Tam Tak-chi

Hong Kong court upholds landmark sedition conviction for pro-democracy activist

Jeremy Hunt refuses to rule it out the possibility of a May general election

Jeremy Hunt refuses to rule out the possibility of a May general election

Jeremy Hunt appeared on LBC this morning to hail his 'BMW' Budget

Chancellor hails his 'BMW' Budget - but Labour warns of 'cynical gimmick' that leaves many people worse off
'Floating voters' unconvinced by Jeremy Hunt's Budget

LBC's 'Floating Voters' left unconvinced by Jeremy Hunt's Budget

A container with frozen embryos and sperm stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic

Alabama governor signs legislation protecting IVF providers from legal liability

A school has been accused of snooping on absent pupils

Secondary school in 'snooping' row after sending staff to check on bins and cars at absent pupils' homes
Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

China Congress

China accuses US of devising tactics to suppress country’s rise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'
Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery

Prince William breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate following her absence from limelight
The former stripper has been banned from OnlyFans for making the threat.

Ex-stripper who threatened to leak nude photos of Prince Harry on OnlyFans amid ‘anger’ at duke has account banned

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit