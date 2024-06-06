Live

LIVE: Royals and PM in Normandy to commemorate D-day 80th

Two days of D-Day commemorations begin today. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

Royals and world leaders are set to gather with veterans in the northern French region to mark the occasion.

The Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in history, with the 1944 battle laying the foundation for an Allied victory in World War II.

Troops from the UK, the USA, Canada, and France attacked German forces on the beaches at Normandy in northern France on June 6, 1944.

The King, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a slew of other dignitaries, and those who fought on the beaches in 1944 today came together to remember the battle that became the turning point towards an Allied victory.

