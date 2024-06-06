Live

LIVE: Royals and PM in Normandy to commemorate D-day 80th

6 June 2024, 07:21 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 07:33

Two days of D-Day commemorations begin today
Two days of D-Day commemorations begin today. Picture: Alamy

Royals and world leaders are set to gather with veterans in the northern French region to mark the occasion.

The Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in history, with the 1944 battle laying the foundation for an Allied victory in World War II.

Troops from the UK, the USA, Canada, and France attacked German forces on the beaches at Normandy in northern France on June 6, 1944.

The King, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a slew of other dignitaries, and those who fought on the beaches in 1944 today came together to remember the battle that became the turning point towards an Allied victory.

Military piper begins commemorations in Normandy on 80th anniversary of D-Day

Fi McBean

Starmer hails sacrifice of D-Day heroes on 80th anniversary as Sunak vows to make UK 'best country for veterans'

Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak have both hailed the bravery of veterans on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, as they prepare to take part in a memorial for Second World War heroes.

King Charles, Mr Sunak, French president Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir will attend a ceremony at the British Normandy memorial in Ver-sur-Mer in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the landings.

An international event with Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part later on Thursday afternoon.

Read the full story here.

Emma Soteriou

Watch as Princess Anne meets D-Day veterans in Normandy

Kit Heren

Princess Anne meets D-Day veterans

Kit Heren

Princess Anne attends commemorative events in France

Anne, Princess Royal has unveiled a statue of a Second World War Canadian Royal Regina Rifleman in Normandy, France, this afternoon.

She will now attend a reception with members of the regiment alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The royals are then scheduled to attend a UK-France Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) service at Bayeux Cathedral.

This will involve a procession of 200 officials for a service and candle-lit vigil where the 25,000 names of the fallen will be read aloud.

Asher McShane

If the man in front of you drops dead, ignore him

A 100-year-old D-Day veteran has told LBC of the horrors of the Normandy landings.

"We were told if the man in front of you drops dead, you've got to ignore him, get ashore and make sure we get a good foothold,” said John Henry Westlake.

Read the full story here

Asher McShane

Asher McShane

'We're all eternally in their debt'

King Charles has honoured the heroes of D-Day in his first public speech since his cancer diagnosis.

"The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity which you have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation, now tragically dwindling to so few," he said.

"It is our privilege to hear that testimony, but our role is not purely passive. 

 "It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom."

Read the full story here.

Emma Soteriou

Prince of Wales: 'We will always remember'

The Prince of Wales said he was "deeply honoured" as he delivered a reading on stage at the D-Day commemorative event. 

 William said: "We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off." 

 The prince read an extract from the diary of Captain Alastair Bannerman of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment, a soldier who was part of D-Day, addressed to his wife on the morning of the landings. 

 Part of the extract read: "A long line of flares hangs over Cherbourg, or I suppose it is Cherbourg, and a few anti-aircraft tracer shots go up in the air above the immediate front line. 

 "Funny to imagine that there (sic) Germans run around their guns. I would like to know what they are thinking. The whole Channel between us and Cherbourg is filled with little ships which all quietly and efficiently sail towards France. 

 "The British, Canadian and American fighting forces on the war-path."

Asher McShane

King Charles was 'adamant' to attend D-Day anniversary in person

The King is attending a commemorative event in Portsmouth on Wednesday as well as the commemorations in northern France on Thursday.

It will mark his first major international event since he began treatment for cancer.

It comes as his return to public duties was brought forward by "about a month" due to him making a good recovery.

Read the full story here.

Emma Soteriou

