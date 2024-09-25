Breaking News

Dozens of prisoners freed by mistake under Labour’s early release scheme

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

The Ministry of Justice has admitted 37 prisoners were wrongly released under Labour's plans to reduce overcrowding in jails.

The individuals were released in error on 10 September because their offences were wrongly logged under outdated legislation.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Public safety is our first priority. That is why we took decisive action to fix the broken prison system we inherited and keep the most dangerous offenders locked up. This included blocking the early release of domestic abuse offences such as stalking and controlling behaviour.

“We are working with the police to urgently return a very small number of offenders - who were charged incorrectly and sentenced under repealed legislation - to custody.

“The convictions remain valid with offenders monitored since their release and will soon be back behind bars."

Five prisoners out of the 37 have not yet been returned to jail but most have been brought back into custody.