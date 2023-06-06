'Ducking hell' to disappear from Apple autocorrect bringing joy to millions who have never ever tried to type it

About time: the strange misspelling of a common expletive is being removed from Apple's autocorrect. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The lives of foul-mouthed texters have been made that little bit easier after Apple confirmed it would stop changing one of the most common swear words to ‘ducking’.

Factory settings on Apple devices change the word automatically to 'ducking' - frustrating people who are trying to swear in their chats.

Software boss Craig Federighi confirmed that Apple is going to change the feature, saying: “In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too.”

He announced the development at Apple's developers' conference in California.

The autocorrect change will be part of the iOS 17 operating system upgrades which are expected to be available as a public beta in July, with the general release in September.

Over time, the AI model will learn to predict words and phrases that the iPhone user repeats, including swear words.

iPhone users have always had the option to turn off the autocorrect feature on their phones by tinkering in the settings.