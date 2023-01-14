Everton's board were advised not to attend Southampton defeat over 'real and credible threat to their safety'

Everton’s board of directors were advised not to attend Saturday's game against Southampton at Goodison Park because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security". Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Everton’s board of directors were advised not to attend Saturday's game against Southampton at Goodison Park because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security".

Protests were stage by fan groups against the board at the Premier League match, in which the Merseyside club lost, leaving them join-bottom of the table.

Following the defeat, Everton's sixth in seven league matches, boos rang out around the stadium, with many fans staying behind for organised sit-in in protest against the board.

Earlier, the team bus arrived at the ground with a police escort.

Everton said in a statement: "Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp have reluctantly accepted the outcome of the safety assessment carried out by security advisors.

Read more: Girl, 7, and three women injured in drive-by shooting outside funeral in central London

Read more: Several luxury cars seized from Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest by Romanian authorities

"The board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the club and increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour - including targeted physical aggression - at recent home matches."

Protest banners were visible during the game, and a sit-in protest was staged against the board at full-time. Picture: Getty

A security and safety advisor said: "Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have gathered, the club's board members have been told they must not attend today's fixture."

A spokesperson for the club added: "This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club - never before has our entire Board of Directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians."

Concerns for the safety of club's board have increased in recent weeks.

At a recent home home, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale was put in a headlock by a fan, club sources claimed.

Ms Barrett-Baxendale was not hurt in the alleged incident.