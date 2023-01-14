Breaking News

7-year-old girl and three women in hospital after shooting near Euston station

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Chris Samuel

A girl, 7, and three women have been taken to hospital after a shooting close to a church in central London.

The Met Police said officers were called to Phoenix Road at 1.30pm today to reports of a shooting.

The force added that three women aged 48, 54, and 41 were taken to hospital after the incident, the force added.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening, though 48-year-old has potentially life-changing injuries.

The girl was later taken to a central London hospital with injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident.

Read more: Several luxury cars seized from Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest by Romanian authorities

Read more: UK sanctions Iran's prosecutor general after execution of British man accused of spying for MI6

Her condition is not yet known.

An urgent investigation is under way, and no arrests have yet been made, the force said.

Earlier this afternoon officers responded to reports of a shooting in the vicinity of a church in Phoenix Road, NW1.



There is a significant police presence in the area and an investigation is under way.



The update below provides further information: pic.twitter.com/lh2nVfOwoZ — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) January 14, 2023

Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of a church, where a funeral was taking place.

The force said in a statement: "Initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place should call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."