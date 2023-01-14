Several luxury cars seized from Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest by Romanian authorities

Several luxury cars have been seized from social media personality Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest by authorities, according to a journalist at the scene. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Several luxury cars have been seized from social media personality Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest by authorities, according to a journalist at the scene.

Cars including a Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW were seen being removed from the Tate compound on Saturday to be moved to a storage facility, Reuters reported.

It comes after Romania's crime agency searched properties in the Bucharest, Prahova, and Brasov as part of investigations into charges against Tate relating to human trafficking and rape.

Tate, 36, his brother Tristan, 34, and two Romanian women were arrested on December 29 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group to exploit women.

Read more: UK sanctions Iran's prosecutor general after execution of British man accused of spying for MI6

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley 'died from second cardiac arrest after family signed DNR order'

All four have denied any wrongdoing.

Police transport a Luxury car on a platform out from Tate's home on January 14, 2022. Picture: Getty

On January 10, a court in Bucharest rejected an appeal by the four suspects against a judge's earlier decision to extend their arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days.

A sports car is removed from Tate's compound by Romanian authorities. Picture: Getty

Tate, who is reported to have lived in Romania since 2017, has previously been banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Several vehicles were removed from the media personality's compound. Picture: Getty

The ex kickboxing world champion has amassed a huge online following, with 4.5 million on Twitter alone.