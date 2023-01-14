Lisa Marie Presley 'died from second cardiac arrest after family signed DNR order'

Lisa Marie Presley 'died from a second cardiac arrest'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Lisa Marie Presley died from a second cardiac arrest while in hospital after her family signed a 'do not resuscitate' order, it has emerged.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 54-year-old only child of Elvis died on Thursday after being rushed to hospital.

She was found by her housekeeper collapsed inside her Calabasas home, having suffered a cardiac arrest.

Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who she had been living with, administered CPR before EMTs arrived to take over, it is understood.

They managed to revive Presley at her home, but she was brain dead on arrival at hospital, according to TMZ.

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley to be buried with son Benjamin at Elvis's Graceland estate

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley’s heartbreaking final post before her death

Lisa Marie at the Golden Globes earlier in the week. Picture: Getty

The family rushed to see her in hospital, where she was in an induced coma and on life support.

After learning she was already brain dead, they signed a 'do not resuscitate' order, the site reports.

The US singer is then believed to have suffered a second cardiac arrest and died.

Her mother Priscilla, 77, was with her in her final moments.

In a statement shared on Thursday evening, she said: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

The pair had attended the Golden Globes just two days before, where they saw Austin Butler pick up an award for his lead role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

He thanked them for opening themselves up to the project, adding "I love you forever".

Presley will be buried at Graceland. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was revealed that Presley will be buried at Graceland with her late son, Benjamin.

She is due to be laid to rest at the famous Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, where Elvis and his parents Gladys and Vernon are also buried.

A representative for Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, told The Hollywood Reporter: "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben."