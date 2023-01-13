Lisa Marie Presley to be buried with son Benjamin at Elvis's Graceland estate

Lisa Marie Presley died aged 54. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland with her late son Benjamin.

Elvis's only daughter died on Thursday aged 54 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

She is due to be laid to rest at the famous Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, where Elvis and his parents Gladys and Vernon are also buried.

A representative for Ms Presley's daughter Riley Keough told The Hollywood Reporter: "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben."

Benjamin took his own life in 2020, aged 27, and he is buried in the estate's Meditation Garden.

Lisa Marie will be buried with her son Benjamin. Picture: Alamy

Lisa Marie, whose 2003 album To Whom It May Concern went gold, died just days before her 55th birthday on February 1.

She was at the Golden Globes on Tuesday to see Austin Butler scoop the best actor award for his performance as her father in Elvis.

"I'm very proud and I know that my father would be very proud... I'm overwhelmed with gratitude," she said.

Ms Presley was just nine years old when he died in 1977.

She went on to marry Michael Jackson, Danny Keough, Nicolas Cage and Michael Lockwood, divorcing the latter in 2021.

Ms Presley was found by her housekeeper then taken to hospital and put in an induced coma.

Her mother Priscilla said she got the "best care" but she died shortly after.

A family statement read: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."