Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after cardiac arrest

12 January 2023, 23:54 | Updated: 12 January 2023, 23:55

Lisa Marie Presley is in hospital after a cardiac arrest
Lisa Marie Presley is in hospital after a cardiac arrest. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley is on life support after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 54-year-old singer was found in the bedroom of her home in Calabasas, California, by her housekeeper, TMZ said.

She was in a critical condition and has been put in an induced coma.

She is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Priscilla had gone to hospital to see her daughter, it was reported.

A family source said: "We don’t know a lot at the moment, only that she was rushed to hospital."

Lisa Marie had been seen in public only on Tuesday, when she went to the Golden Globes to see Austin Butler take an award for his portrayal of her father in the eponymous film.

Read more: Rock legend Jeff Beck dies aged 78 after battle with meningitis

The actor said: "Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Despite the pressures of being born to a global icon, Lisa Marie has been a success in her own right, with her debut album To Whom It May Concern going platinum.

She has been married four times, including to Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage and music producer Michael Lockwood, and has had three children. Her son Benjamin Keough took his own life in 2020.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elle Edwards was shot on Christmas Eve

Man, 22, charged with murder of beautician Elle Edwards in Christmas Eve shooting

More than 20 firefighters who went to Grenfell could have developed cancer since the blaze

Grenfell firefighters diagnosed with terminal cancer as rescuers and survivors call for screenings

Levi Davis has been missing since October

Fears missing Levi Davis has been abducted by British gangsters 'after falling out with crooks in London'

The attack took place at a beauty spot

Woman in her 20s dies 'after dog attack' as armed officers detain seven animals

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond says the current Tory government's hardline border policy is a barrier to growth and says immigration needs to be increased to fill staff shortages.

Ex Chancellor Philip Hammond says Tories' hardline immigration stance a barrier to growth, calls for closer ties with EU

Some progress appears to have been made in solving the rail dispute

Light at the end of the tunnel? RMT union working 'towards a revised offer' after talks progress to end strike action

The store is in Tower Hamlets, near central London

Tesco near central London locks up sausages and bacon ‘to protect stock and availability'

University workers will go on strike for 18 days

More strike misery: 70,000 workers across 150 British universities to walk out for 18 days

Biden Classified Documents

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden documents

Exclusive
Mr Polyanskiy repeated accusations without evidence over the aid workers

Sunak must 'think twice' about helping Ukraine, senior Russian diplomat warns as he says no update on Brit aid workers

Fabian Greco was behind the wheel of his lorry on the Darenth Interchange in Dartford, when he nearly collided with another HGV driver.

Road rage lorry driver who punched a man to the floor then continued attack spared jail because 'prisons are full'

Exclusive
The NHS has been struck by crises

'Damning': Vast majority of Brits lose faith in crisis-struck NHS's ability to offer good enough care if they fall ill

The documents are from Mr Biden's time as Vice President

Second batch of classified documents found at Joe Biden's home in Delaware

Ezra Miller

Flash actor Ezra Miller avoids jail amid trespassing charge

Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Proud Boys sedition trial opens two years after Washington DC Capitol riot

Biden FAA

Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teachers biggest union failed to meet the threshold for a strike

Teacher strikes avoided after union fails to meet ballot threshold despite 'overwhelming' support
Philemon Mulala has reportedly died in South Africa after being mauled to death by his three dogs

Former Zambian international footballer mauled to death in his back garden by three pet dogs
Dana White has refused to step down as UFC president after footage emerged showing him slapping his wife in a nightclub.

Dana White says he won't step down as UFC president, despite outrage over wife slap video

The theft took place in a Tesco store in Crawley

Watch shocking moment trio of thieves steal £10,000 of phones from Tesco store

Lee Ryan told a black flight attendant "I want your chocolate children"

Blue star Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault of a female cabin crew member on a BA flight
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces press closer to key salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine

Joni Mitchell-Gershwin Prize

Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Sadiq Khan is expected to attack the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” Brexit is wreaking upon the country.

'Immense damage' done by Brexit is something I cannot ignore: Sadiq Khan attacks government 'denial'
David Richards attacked Alex Alam with an axe

Dreamboys stripper group's founder sobs as he's jailed for attempted murder of his wife with an axe
Northern Sweden

Huge rare earth elements deposit discovered in Arctic Sweden

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale: I don't believe the NHS has been defunded

Iain Dale: I don't believe that the health service has been defunded

Andrew Marr speaks about the bloody battle for Soledar

Marr: Russia has turned Soledar into the Ypres or Stalingrad of the 21st century - what does peace look like to them?
NHS

'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him
Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics in decades’ following partygate revelations

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations
'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

Maternity care

Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care
Andrew Marr spoke about the strikes

Marr: Tories think they can skewer Starmer over unions - so Sunak turns to strike laws instead of pay deals
Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit