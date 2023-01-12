Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley is in hospital after a cardiac arrest. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley is on life support after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 54-year-old singer was found in the bedroom of her home in Calabasas, California, by her housekeeper, TMZ said.

She was in a critical condition and has been put in an induced coma.

She is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Priscilla had gone to hospital to see her daughter, it was reported.

A family source said: "We don’t know a lot at the moment, only that she was rushed to hospital."

Lisa Marie had been seen in public only on Tuesday, when she went to the Golden Globes to see Austin Butler take an award for his portrayal of her father in the eponymous film.

The actor said: "Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Despite the pressures of being born to a global icon, Lisa Marie has been a success in her own right, with her debut album To Whom It May Concern going platinum.

She has been married four times, including to Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage and music producer Michael Lockwood, and has had three children. Her son Benjamin Keough took his own life in 2020.