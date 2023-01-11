Breaking News

Rock legend Jeff Beck dies aged 78 after battle with meningitis

Jeff Beck has died aged 78. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Grammy Award winner and music legend Jeff Beck has died aged 78.

The rock star, known for hits like "Hi Ho Silver Lining", died on Tuesday after a battle with meningitis.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," his Twitter page said.

"After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday.

"His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Mr Beck, who is considered to be one of the all time guitar greats, formed The Yardbirds along with Jimmy Page - who later found fame with Led Zeppelin - before embarking on a glittering solo career.

A twice-inducted member of Rock's Hall of Fame, he formed the Jeff Beck Group and performed alongside Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

Rolling Stone ranked him at number five on its list of 100 Greatest Guitarists.

Tributes from fellow musicians poured in.

Kiss's Gene Simmons said: "Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff.

"Please get a hold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP."

Mr Beck, who was born in Surrey in 1944, was renowned for his skill on the six-string, allowing him to play a variety of genres.

He married Sandra in 2005 and lived in Wadhurst in East Sussex.

