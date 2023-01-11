Original supermodel Tatjana Patitz who starred in George Michael's Freedom! video dies aged 56

11 January 2023, 22:04

Tributes were left to Ms Patitz
Tributes were left to Ms Patitz. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Tatjana Patitz, who was one of the original supermodels and appeared in George Michael's Freedom! music video, has died aged 56.

Ms Patitz gained fame in the 1980s and 1990s and appeared in several music videos.

She appeared in Freedom! alongside other models like Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Naomi Campbell.

Ms Patitz said the singer was among her first crushes as a teenager but did not get to meet him during shooting.

"I was in my own zone. I had to kind of slide up and down the wall for part of the day. The feel of the set was so run-down, this big, loft kind of vibe," she said.

"There was another setup with me laying on a chaise lounge with a black smoking jacket. I think I may have had a bustier on. And I was smoking, even. People still smoked in videos then and even in films."

Read more: Riverdance star Michael Flatley diagnosed with 'aggressive' cancer

She had a role in other music videos including Duran Duran's Skin Trade, and modelled for Versace and Chanel.

Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour said: "Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti."

"She was far less visible than her peers, more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable, and that had its own appeal."

She leaves behind a son, 19-year-old Jonah.

Peter Lindbergh took an image for a British Vogue cover in 1990 featuring the top models of the day - including Ms Patitz.

His foundation said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatjana Patitz, a long-time friend of Peter's.

"We would like to salute Tatjana's kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence. Our thoughts go to her loved ones and particularly Jonah. She will be immensely missed."

