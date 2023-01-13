Lisa Marie Presley’s heartbreaking final post before her death

Presley's final post was about her son. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The heartbreaking final post from Lisa Marie Presley before her death has been revealed.

The star died aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest at home on Thursday.

She was rushed to hospital for medical treatment following the incident but no further details were made immediately available.

It came after Presley attended the Golden Globe awards earlier in the week, where it was reported she appeared unsteady.

Her family said they were "shocked and devastated" by the loss.

Priscilla and her son, Benjamin Keough. Picture: Alamy

The singer’s emotional final Instagram post was about dealing with grief, following her son’s suicide in 2020.

Sharing an image of herself and her son on a sofa together, she said: "Hi. In honour of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about grief which was posted today on People.

"I thought I’d post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this, it helps in some way."

Benjamin Keough - Elvis’ only grandson - died by suicide after a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was 27.

Speaking to People two years on from his death, Presley shared what she had since learned about dealing with the loss, saying she kept going “for my girls”.

Her essay read: "This is not a comfortable subject for anyone, and it is most unpopular to talk about.

"But if we're going (to) make any progress on the subject, grief has to get talked about.”

She went on to say: "Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving. "Grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss.

“Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it’, you do not ‘move on’, period."