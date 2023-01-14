'Callous and cowardly': Rishi Sunak condemns Iran's decision to execute British man accused of spying for MI6

14 January 2023

British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari has been executed by Iran
British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari has been executed by Iran. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari, who was accused of spying for MI6, has been executed by Iran.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed reports from Iranian state media on Saturday morning, saying it was a "barbaric act" that deserves "condemnation in the strongest possible terms".

He had appealed on Friday to Iranian authorities not to proceed.

But a statement from the Iranian Students' News Agency less than a day later said: "The sentence of Alireza Akbari, the son of Ali with dual Iranian-British citizenship, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption in the land and widespread action against the country's internal and external security through espionage for the intelligence apparatus of the British government, was executed."

Mr Cleverly tweeted: "Iran has executed a British national.

"This barbaric act deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms. This will not stand unchallenged.

"My thoughts are with Alireza Akbari’s family."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was a "callous and cowardly act".

"I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran," he said.

"This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people. My thoughts are with Alireza's friends and family."

Mr Akbari was an Iranian former deputy defence minister who was arrested in 2019 and accused of espionage for MI6 related to past nuclear talks between Iran and western nations.

He denied the charge and said he was tortured and forced to confess on camera to crimes he did not commit, according to the BBC.

Mr Cleverly had warned Tehran that London was watching the case "closely".

He previously said: "The Iranian regime should be in no doubt. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely.

"Iran must not follow through with their brutal threat of execution."

Earlier this week, Mr Akbari's wife Maryam said she was invited to a "final meeting" at the prison where he was put in solitary confinement.

Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns previously accused the Iranians of seeking to "weaponise" dual nationals as anti-government protests convulse the country.

She said Mr Akbari may have been singled out by the regime because of his closeness to a leading Iranian moderate who has led calls for dialogue and discussion.

Tehran has detained a number of dual and foreign nationals in recent years, including British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was held in 2016 and released last year.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

Authorities are working to put the fire out

Gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia hit by explosion

g

'Women in their 90s being held in A&E waiting rooms for 40 hours', junior doctor warns

Severe Weather Tornado

At least nine dead as tornadoes hit southern states

1

Boris Johnson will stand in his current Uxbridge seat in the general election, Rishi Sunak says
School Shooting Newport News

Some knew boy had gun before Virginia teacher shot, official says

1

Oldest double jeopardy killer finally gets justice as man jailed for life for teen's 1975 murder
n

Cash-hungry councils hand out 20,000 parking fines every day

Ezra Miller

Actor Ezra Miller handed fine and probation after home break-in

Kevin Spacey after a court appearance in July 2022

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to seven new sex assault charges

Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzers Msta fire on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

