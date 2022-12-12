Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

12 December 2022, 17:31 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 17:35

By Hannah Holland

Lou in Edgware asked Shelagh Fogarty what the Foreign Secretary deems "unacceptable" enough to prompt him to impose sanctions, as she condemned the Tories' "atrocious" efforts in helping Iran.

On Monday, Iran's regime carried a second protest-related execution, after months of nationwide protests against the theocratic dictatorship.

Majidreza Rahnavard, a 23-year-old, was hanged on Monday in the city of Mashhad, Iran's judiciary has said.

Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights has said: "The Islamic Republic judiciary has announced the public execution of protester Majidreza Rahnavard in Mashhad, just 23 days after his arrest.

"He is the second protester to be executed in five days after the execution of Mohsen Shekari on December 8.

"Iran Human Rights condemns Majidreza Rahnavard’s execution in the strongest possible terms and repeats its call on the international community for urgent action and warns that in the absence of serious measures to deter the Islamic Republic from executing protesters, we will be facing even more horrific crimes like the 1980s mass execution of political prisoners."

The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Britain would respond with sanctions against Iran "when its actions are unacceptable", prompting Lou to ask: "What he would deem unacceptable?"

She then explained that herself and others in the diaspora have been “pleading” for weeks for the government to take action further since the “half-hearted sanctions” they have imposed so far are "not cutting it".

After suggesting sanctions that could be imposed, including sanctioning Iranian leader Khamenei, Shelagh agreed that more strident penalties would send the message that the UK “don’t recognise” Iran as a “genuine government”.

Lou went on to suggest that the UK ambassador to Iran could be called back and that Khamenei’s office in London should be closed, branding it “deplorable” that the Tory government has failed to do this.

“It’s just atrocious Shelagh - this is just basic stuff that we should be doing", she added.

Later in the call, Lou said: “Every day we’re hearing from people on the ground that are saying with every execution, with every rape with every report of torture, they’re getting more and more strengthened to push on.”

She added that the regime have “hijacked the country for 43 years” and are “draining it of its life-blood.”

“We just want them gone - every one of us.”

Lou then pleaded for people to “amplify” Iranian voices and mirror “a little bit of what we did for Ukraine”.

“The world is sitting back in silence and watching these executions unfold… it’s not a good look Shelagh”, she added.

READ MORE: Iran carries out first execution of prisoner held in Mahsa Amini protests

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex

shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith

Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof

Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

'Sadistic killer' Lab technician Ross McCullam convicted of murdering colleague before dumping body in a country lane
Rail strikes will go ahead for the planned December dates

Christmas travel plans derailed after RMT rejects pay offer meaning wave of festive strikes will take place
1

Brit who went missing for four days in Kenya prompting manhunt found drinking in pub

The trailer shows a number of previously unreleased images and videos of the couplez

Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer
Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden will lead emergency cobra meetings today over widespread strikesstrikes.

Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts
National Grid's Electricity System Operator wing has run four one-hour trials of the so-called demand flexibility service.

Energy firms urge people to turn off their electricity for a couple of hours tonight as snow blankets UK