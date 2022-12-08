Iran carries out first execution of prisoner held in Mahsa Amini protests

Mohsen Shekari (l) first person executed by Iran following the protests after the death of Mahsa Amini (r). Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

A protestor has been hanged in Iran in the first official execution in nearly three months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Mohsen Shekari was hanged on Thursday morning after being found guilty by a Revolutionary Court of "enmity against God", state media reported.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Norway-based non-government organisation Iran Human Rights, warned that daily executions may now take place in the country unless there is a strong international backlash against the regime.

He said: “The execution of Mohsen Shekari must be met with strong reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters.

“This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally.”

Mohsen Shekari. Picture: social media

Up to 11 people have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests which sparked in September after Ms Amini died in police custody.

Although Iranian officials have denied the claims made against the regime, Ms Amini was reportedly detained by Iran’s morality police for wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Following the death of the 22-year-old, the Iranian government has faced protests across the country which has resulted in the arrests of 18,240 people, and the deaths of a further 475 according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.