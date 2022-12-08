Iran carries out first execution of prisoner held in Mahsa Amini protests

8 December 2022, 11:42

Mohsen Shekari (l) first person executed by Iran following the protests after the death of Mahsa Amini (r)
Mohsen Shekari (l) first person executed by Iran following the protests after the death of Mahsa Amini (r). Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

A protestor has been hanged in Iran in the first official execution in nearly three months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Mohsen Shekari was hanged on Thursday morning after being found guilty by a Revolutionary Court of "enmity against God", state media reported.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Ms Shkari was found guilty of “enmity against God” by a Revolutionary Guard Court on Thursday morning.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Norway-based non-government organisation Iran Human Rights, warned that daily executions may now take place in the country unless there is a strong international backlash against the regime.

He said: “The execution of Mohsen Shekari must be met with strong reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters.

“This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally.”

Mohsen Shekari
Mohsen Shekari. Picture: social media

Read More: Iranian opposition group’s London office ‘firebombed’ in overnight 'molotov' attack

Read More: Iran's morality police 'closed', attorney general claims without confirmation from body in charge

Up to 11 people have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests which sparked in September after Ms Amini died in police custody.

Although Iranian officials have denied the claims made against the regime, Ms Amini was reportedly detained by Iran’s morality police for wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Following the death of the 22-year-old, the Iranian government has faced protests across the country which has resulted in the arrests of 18,240 people, and the deaths of a further 475 according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police officers stand by a searched property in Frankfurt

Officials predict more arrests over German far-right plot

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Centre for Civil Liberties, arrives at Oslo Airport, Gardermoen, Norway

Nobel laureate: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without justice

Yellow warnings have been issued across the UK

Arctic blast hits Britain as snow and ice warning extended amid fears temperature will drop to -10C

Celine Dion is suffering from a rare brain condition

Celine Dion tearfully reveals she has incurable 'Stiff Person Disease', brain condition that turns people into 'human statues'
Surgeon and doctor-turned-refugee, Dr Tewodros Tefera, prepares a malaria test for 23-year-old Tigrayan refugee Hareg from Mekele, Ethiopia, at the Sudanese Red Crescent clinic in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia

WHO: Covid disruption resulted in 63,000 more malaria deaths

Raheem Sterling will rejoin the England camp

Raheem Sterling to return to England World Cup camp after flying home following burglary

Harry and Meghan on their second date

'He was hot, sweaty and embarrassed!': Meghan lifts the lid on Harry showing up half an hour late to their first date

Breaking
The Commodore Goodwill (pictured) ferry collided with a fishing boat, which is thought to have sunk, triggering a search and rescue operation

Search and rescue operation under way for three fishermen missing after their boat collided with ferry off Jersey

A man walks on all four limbs as a form of exercise in the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing

China begins relaxing Covid measures

New images include Archie's first birthday

Harry and Meghan release new photos of Archie and Lilibet in Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry opened up about his time in Afghanistan

'Jeez I went to war, twice': Harry says military service 'burst bubble' of Royal life

Harry said it was hard to see Meghan getting similar treatment to Diana

'To see another woman in my life endure this feeding frenzy is hard': Harry slams media 'harassment' in new doc

The Netflix show plays some of Diana's infamous Panorama interview despite William's request it should never be aired again

Harry and Meghan Netflix doc shows Diana's infamous Panorama interview despite William's request it never be aired again

Harry and Meghan's bombshell documentary released

Harry and Meghan's 'truth' about the royals and the media unleashed as bombshell Netflix docuseries released

George 'Johnny' Johnson has died aged 101

Last of the Dambusters dies: Squadron Leader George 'Johnny' Johnson passes away aged 101

The gravesite of a small boy whose battered body was found abandoned in a cardboard box decades ago is seen in Philadelphia

Identity of ‘Boy in the box’ to be revealed six decades after his murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Hancock is planning to launch a TV career

Matt Hancock 'to launch TV career' after announcing he'll quit as MP following I'm A Celebrity appearance
Close-up of the orographic map of Iran with Tehran at the centre

Iran executes first prisoner arrested in ongoing demonstrations

The New York Times daily newspaper skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan

New York Times journalists and staff go on first 24-hour strike in 41 years

Royals are ready to respond to any accusations in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary

King Charles ready to respond 'swiftly' to 'unjust accusations' as Netflix to release Harry and Meghan documentary
Ready-mixed-concrete vehicles are parked at a remicon plant in Seoul

South Korea increases back-to-work orders on thousands of striking truckers

Juan David Ortiz looks around the courtroom

Ex-Border Patrol agent convicted over murders of four South Texas sex workers

Soldiers should not be made to give up Christmas, ministers have been told.

Army fury as soldiers ordered to sacrifice Christmas to cover for striking workers

The girl was caught hitting the horse on duty

Furious King's Guard orders tourist to back off after she slaps horse three times

Musk briefly lost his title.

Elon Musk briefly overthrown as richest person in the world after buying Twitter

Julian Knight has had his whip removed

Tory MP Julian Knight has whip removed after complaint made to Met police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Sad truth' is there are plenty of far-right extremists across Europe - Britain too
Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A
Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes
strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit