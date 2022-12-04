Iranian morality police 'closed', says attorney general amid anti-government uprising

Iran's morality police has been "closed", according to attorney general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Iran's morality police has been "closed", according to the country's attorney general amid the ongoing anti-government uprising.

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri's claim was made at an event on Sunday.

Despite the claim, has been no confirmation of closure from Iran's Interior Ministry which is in charge of the country's morality police.

Iran's mandatory hijab laws have not been abolished and remain in place.

Mr Montazeri was at a religious conference when he was asked if the morality police - behind enforcing the country's Islamic dress code - was being disbanded.

He claimed: "The guidance patrol has nothing to do with the judiciary, and it was closed from the same place it was established in the past.

"Of course, the judiciary continues to monitor behavioural actions at the community level."

Iranian state media said Public Prosecutor Mr Montazeri was not responsible for overseeing the force.

A protester holds a picture of Mahsa Amini. Picture: Alamy

In a bid to step up pressure on authorities, protesters in Iran have since called for a three-day strike over the coming week.

Iran has seen months of anti-government protests which first began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The activist HRANA news agency said 470 protesters had been killed as of Saturday, including 64 minors.

It said 18,210 demonstrators were arrested and 61 members of the security forces were killed.