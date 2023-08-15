Thousands of tourists forced to evacuate as 'catastrophic' wildfires rip through south of France

15 August 2023, 22:16

The wildfire erupted between Saint-Andre near the Spanish border and the resort of Argeles-sur-Mer along the Mediterranean coast
The wildfire erupted between Saint-Andre near the Spanish border and the resort of Argeles-sur-Mer along the Mediterranean coast. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

More than 3,000 tourists have been evacuated from campsites as wildfires rip through the south of France.

The “catastrophic” fire has destroyed 500 hectares in the Pyrénées-Orientales area, close to the Spanish border.

At least four campsites and two housing estates were evacuated as flames engulfed the hotspot.

The occupants of three of the four campsites have believed to since returned to their accommodation, with holidaymakers being urged to take extra caution.

Fire affecting Saint-Andre-de-Sorede and nearby villages in southern France
Fire affecting Saint-Andre-de-Sorede and nearby villages in southern France. Picture: Getty

More than 300 holidaymakers were based in a gymnasium at one stage as they awaited the chance to return to where they had been staying, according to the AFP news agency.

Firefighters battling the blaze
Firefighters battling the blaze. Picture: Getty

Samuel Moli, the mayor of Saint-Andre, said the situation was "catastrophic" on Monday evening.

"We are facing a fire like we have never seen," he said on the France Bleu Roussillon radio network.

"Our town is hard hit, and there is a lot of damage."

One firefighter has been seriously injured from the fire
One firefighter has been seriously injured from the fire. Picture: Getty

Several firefighters were injured in the fight to get the fire under control, including one seriously, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The seriously injured firefighter was understood to have hurt himself after falling out of a truck and onto his back.

Mr Darmanin said there were no other casualties.

