CCTV image released of man sought by Met Police after homophobic stabbings outside Clapham nightclub

Police want to identify the man pictured. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Police investigating a homophobic attack in Clapham have released an image of a man they want to identify.

The image of the man was taken outside the Two Brewers in Clapham, where the attack took place.

Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saib leading the investigation said: “I am asking the public to look at this image and see if they recognise this individual – it is vital that we identify and locate him as soon as possible.

“Officers have already collated witness accounts and scoured CCTV for evidence and this work remains ongoing.

“I appreciate those who have come forward and spoken to police but would ask that if you were in the area and saw these events unfold, but have yet to contact us, then please do so.”

It comes after two men were stabbed in a homophobic attack outside the nightclub.

The men, in their 20s and 30s, were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife at 10.15pm on Sunday before fleeing.

The two men were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The attack occurred near the Two Brewers in Clapham. Picture: Alamy

Hayley Jones, LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark added: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.

"You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Detective Inspector Gary Castle said at the time: "We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

"We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 BCUs in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.