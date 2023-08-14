Two men stabbed outside Clapham gay bar in homophobic attack as police hunt knifeman

14 August 2023, 13:04

The stabbing happened near the Two Brewers in Clapham
The stabbing happened near the Two Brewers in Clapham. Picture: Social media/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Two men have been stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a nightclub in Clapham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The men, in their 20s and 30s, were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife at 10.15pm on Sunday before fleeing.

Eyewitness photos showed police tape up outside the Two Brewers, a gay club on Clapham High Street.

The two men were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The Met is trying to track down the attacker.

Read more: Police arrest two for 'murder' after triple stabbing in Harrow leaves one dead and two injured

Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: "We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

"We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 BCUs in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have."

Call 101 using or tweet @MetCC using CAD7198/13Aug or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier watches a Grad multiple launch rocket system firing shells near Bakhmut

Russia targets Odesa again but Ukraine says all missiles and drones shot down

An Amazon warehouse

Amazon rolling out generative AI feature that summarises product reviews

Breaking
Vince King and Karen Alcock (both with faces covered) spared jail after their three-month old daughter killed by pet husky

Parents spared jail after husky mauled their three month-old daughter to death

A section of a railway bridge collapsed into the water over the Laagen River in Ringebu, Norway

Railway bridge collapses in Norway after torrential rain

Wilko will be closing the doors on 15 shops for good this year

Is Wilko closing down? Full list of shop closures

The Food Standards Agency warning read: 'This product may contain small stones'

Urgent 'do not eat' warning for granola sold in Tesco, Waitrose and Ocado as it may contain stones

Students wave national flags to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day

Pakistan’s caretaker premier sworn in as people celebrate Independence Day

People walking past a Wilko with administration sale signs in the window

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know as shop enters administration

The Lounge @ 15

Restaurant boss posts pictures of customers who 'fled without paying', shaming them into returning to settle up

Homes and cars destroyed by the wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii

Hawaiians mourn wildfires dead as officials warn full toll is not yet known

Mick Fleetwood has vowed to be an 'advocate' for Hawaii after his restaurant was destroyed in the devastating wildfires

Heartbroken Mick Fleetwood's restaurant destroyed in 'catastrophic' wildfires as he pledges to be advocate for Hawaii

Wyatt survived a 100ft plunge when he tried to move out of the way of tourists

Boy, 13, survives 100ft plunge into Grand Canyon after he tried to move out of the way so tourists could take photos

Steve Barclay said he wanted migrants back on the Bibby Stockholm

Migrants must get back on Bibby Stockholm barge despite outrage over legionella, Health Secretary says

A section of the Shimla-Kalka railway track washed away by heavy rain

22 dead as heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region

An excavator removes mud and debris

Crews clear streets after mudslide swamps town in Italian Alps

Some of the unexploded ordnance found buried at the school

Thousands of pieces of unexploded ordnance found buried at Cambodian school

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Death and gunfire in the Channel: Govt under fresh pressure to curb migrant crossings set to 'last five more years'
Muhammad Hassan died on K2

Climbers 'paid no heed' to dying porter on K2 mountain, with rescue taking three hours, friend says
The tourist hotspot in Hawaii was razed in a fire

Just two Hawaii fire victims identified because bodies are so badly burned they 'fall apart' in rescuers' hands
Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives

Woman at centre of 'poisonous' mushroom deaths admits lying to police about dumping kitchen gadget
Mystery surrounding the destruction of The Crooked House in the West Midlands has prompted a sense of anger and grief, and not only in the local community.

'Unlawfully' destroyed pubs should be rebuilt 'brick by brick' amid 'nationwide scandal' in wake of Crooked House loss
Danny Barber and Kandice Barber have now divorced

'Was I stupid?': Husband of teacher, 37, jailed for sex with underage pupil admits he 'loved and believed her'
The number of cars driving the wrong way down the motorway has increased

Chaos as cars driving on the wrong side of motorway rises sharply, with drivers urged to use common sense with sat-navs
Prime minister Rishi Sunak is said to have stepped in personally to allow pubs to carry on selling takeaway pints of beer.

Rishi Sunak 'rides to the rescue' of takeaway pints as he makes u-turn on major pub law change
Miners, rescuers and local residents at the site of the jade mine landslide

More than 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Chris Hipkins

New Zealand removes last of Covid-19 restrictions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit