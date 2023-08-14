Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Two men stabbed outside Clapham gay bar in homophobic attack as police hunt knifeman
14 August 2023, 13:04
Two men have been stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a nightclub in Clapham.
The men, in their 20s and 30s, were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife at 10.15pm on Sunday before fleeing.
Eyewitness photos showed police tape up outside the Two Brewers, a gay club on Clapham High Street.
The two men were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.
The Met is trying to track down the attacker.
Concern tonight following stabbings on Clapham High Street. From what I heard two injured and being treated. No body has been aprehended yet but lots of Police on scene. pic.twitter.com/tAy5koUF05— Wellbelove (@wellbelove) August 13, 2023
Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: "We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.
"We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 BCUs in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have."
Call 101 using or tweet @MetCC using CAD7198/13Aug or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.