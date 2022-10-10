"Get a job": Furious driver blasts eco zealots blocking traffic near Buckingham Palace

Protesters block the Mall near Buckingham Palace. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Frustrated motorists resorted to weaving their way through groups of eco-protesters after they blocked the Mall yards from Buckingham Palace.

Twenty-five protesters from Just Stop Oil made their way into the road and sat down, blocking traffic. Police diverted traffic but did not immediately make arrests.

One frustrated van driver drove right up to the protesters blaring his horn and shouted “get a job.”

It comes after Just Stop Oil blocked London traffic for the ninth day in a row.

They blockaded roads around Westminster yesterday -with some drivers taking matters into their own hands and dragging protesters away.

In one video taken yesterday, one man could be heard pleading: "I have to go to hospital for an appointment, I'm deaf, let me get on with my life and stop interfering with us."

As another man drags a protester across the floor, a woman shouts: "Oh my god, you're hurting him, stop it", to which the man snaps back: "Get off the f****ing road then."

In a separate clip, the man with a hearing aid appeals to the crowd, accusing the eco-warriors of "inconveniencing and opposing their will on others".

Meanwhile in Piccadilly Circus, one protester clambered on top of a police van and glued his hands to the roof of a police van, while two other activists chained their heads together with a bike lock as they sat in the road.

Just Stop Oil shared a video taken in Regent Street yesterday showing furious van drivers shoving and dragging protesters out of the way with force.

The campaign group tweeted: "Yesterday, a group of Just Stop Oil supporters remained resolutely nonviolent when confronted by the understandably frustrated members of the public.

"One supporter required emergency medical treatment due to having been removed from the road by a member of the public.

"The disruption will end when the Government makes a statement that it will halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK. Meet at 11 am outside Downing St. every day of October to Occupy Westminster."

The Metropolitan Police said it has arrested 45 people for obstruction the highway in Piccadilly today. Yesterday it took 24 into custody for similar offences in Marylebone Road.