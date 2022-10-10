"Get a job": Furious driver blasts eco zealots blocking traffic near Buckingham Palace

10 October 2022, 08:55 | Updated: 10 October 2022, 10:11

Protesters block the Mall near Buckingham Palace
Protesters block the Mall near Buckingham Palace. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Frustrated motorists resorted to weaving their way through groups of eco-protesters after they blocked the Mall yards from Buckingham Palace.

Twenty-five protesters from Just Stop Oil made their way into the road and sat down, blocking traffic. Police diverted traffic but did not immediately make arrests.

One frustrated van driver drove right up to the protesters blaring his horn and shouted “get a job.”

It comes after Just Stop Oil blocked London traffic for the ninth day in a row.

They blockaded roads around Westminster yesterday -with some drivers taking matters into their own hands and dragging protesters away.

In one video taken yesterday, one man could be heard pleading: "I have to go to hospital for an appointment, I'm deaf, let me get on with my life and stop interfering with us."

As another man drags a protester across the floor, a woman shouts: "Oh my god, you're hurting him, stop it", to which the man snaps back: "Get off the f****ing road then."

In a separate clip, the man with a hearing aid appeals to the crowd, accusing the eco-warriors of "inconveniencing and opposing their will on others".

Meanwhile in Piccadilly Circus, one protester clambered on top of a police van and glued his hands to the roof of a police van, while two other activists chained their heads together with a bike lock as they sat in the road.

Just Stop Oil shared a video taken in Regent Street yesterday showing furious van drivers shoving and dragging protesters out of the way with force.

The campaign group tweeted: "Yesterday, a group of Just Stop Oil supporters remained resolutely nonviolent when confronted by the understandably frustrated members of the public.

"One supporter required emergency medical treatment due to having been removed from the road by a member of the public.

"The disruption will end when the Government makes a statement that it will halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK. Meet at 11 am outside Downing St. every day of October to Occupy Westminster."

The Metropolitan Police said it has arrested 45 people for obstruction the highway in Piccadilly today. Yesterday it took 24 into custody for similar offences in Marylebone Road.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Footage shows the young Ukrainian woman narrowly missing the explosion

Shocking video shows Ukrainian woman narrowly dodging Kyiv blasts

Kyiv was hit with at least five different strikes

Putin’s revenge: Missiles hit Kyiv and other cities leaving at least five dead and 12 injured

Craig David accused Bo' Selecta of being racist

Bo' Selecta was ‘racist and ruined my life,’ says Craig David

Police are searching for Stefan Sylvestre

Manhunt for Katie Piper’s acid attacker after he breached licence conditions

Michael Gove and Liz Truss comp

The lady is for turning...again! Truss set for benefits U-turn after Tory revolt

Greg Hands is the MP for Chelsea and Fulham

Greg Hands replaces trade minister sacked over 'serious misconduct' complaint

Rebecca Steer's family have paid tribute.

Woman killed in hit-and-run outside takeaway named as Rebecca Steer, 22

Crimean Bridge Blast

Vladimir Putin calls Crimea bridge blast a 'terrorist act' by Kyiv

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven

Kanye West threatens to go 'death con 3 on Jewish people' in Twitter rant

Frustrated drivers took matters into their own hands.

'I have to go to hospital': Furious drivers drag Just Stop Oil activists from roads on ninth day of London protests

Nearby homes have been evacuated and people have been urged to stay clear of the area.

Man arrested after hoax bomb threat sparked nine-hour search at Bristol pub

The 10 people who died in the petrol station explosion have been named

'Living in a nightmare of shock and horror': All 10 victims killed in Irish petrol station explosion named by police

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR

Putin launches ‘revenge’ missile strike killing 17 including child after explosion on Crimea bridge

King Charles inauguration

Inside the plans for the King’s coronation including short ceremony and guest list cut by thousands

Picture of seat that has 'banned for throwing' message at Everton v Leeds United - Premier League

1,300 people with football banning orders forced to hand in passports to police

Tributes have been paid to Leona Harper, who died in the blast

Tributes paid after talented rugby player named among victims of Irish petrol station blast that claimed ten lives

Latest News

See more Latest News

People receive medical treatment after Russian shelling in Kyiv

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

Tributes to victims of the massacre

Relatives of Thai daycare massacre victims prepare for group cremation

Kanye West

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram locked over offensive posts

Bornholm

Baltic Sea island of Bornholm hit by power outage after ‘underwater cable cut’

Workers unload debris from the crashed plane

Airbus and Air France face criminal trial over Rio-Paris crash

A man watches a live broadcast of PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob's announcement

Malaysian prime minister dissolves Parliament and calls snap elections

A vendor on a bicycle in Beijing

China imposes lockdowns as Covid-19 surges after holiday

A Nobel medal

Nobel panel to announce winner of economics prize

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Indian socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Flame and smoke rise from the Kerch bridge

Attack on bridge to Crimea a terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health
Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis
The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London