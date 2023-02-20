'Football-loving' boy, 8, killed and father and brother injured as motorbike ploughs into them while walking to mosque

20 February 2023, 14:06 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 14:18

The incident took place outside Greenwich Islamic Centre
The incident took place outside Greenwich Islamic Centre. Picture: Twitter/@Father2AQueen

By Emma Soteriou

An eight-year-old boy has died and his dad and brother have been left injured after a motorbike ploughed into them while at a mosque.

Police were called around 7.30pm on Sunday night following reports of a motorcycle colliding with people outside Greenwich Islamic Centre in Plumstead Road.

The boy had been walking to the mosque with his family when the incident took place.

He died at the scene and three others - including his older brother and dad - were taken to hospital. Both remain in a life-threatening condition.

The third person injured was the 20-year-old rider of the motorbike. His condition has been assessed as not life threatening.

There has been no arrest in connection to the incident, Metropolitan Police said.

There is nothing at this stage to suggest this is terrorism related or a hate crime, the force added.

Deputy Imam Sayed Kafil Ahmed at the mosque said the eight-year-old boy was the "perfect student".

"I was calling prayers when someone came in and said what happened," he told the Standard.

"I went outside it was a mess. The road was blocked. We will say prayers for him.

"The boy who died used to come here for lessons, he was the perfect student. He listened and was so respectful. He was our best student. Normally kids don’t listen, he was different. He had lots of friends."

A family friend, Mustafa Zachariah, told the paper: “They were going to the mosque when it happened. I was there just minutes after.

“The three were thrown quite a distance. The father is seriously injured.

"His eight-year-old son was killed and ten-year-old brother was also injured."

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574.

Alternatively you can contact police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC and quoting CAD 6036/19Feb.

