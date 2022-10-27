First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

Saydi Abu Sheikh was killed in the shooting. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Will Taylor

The first image of a victim of a shooting in Ilford have emerged as police name both men.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, both from Ilford, died from gunshot wounds.

Shots were fired in a house shortly after midnight, early on Tuesday, in Henley Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, leading the investigation, said: "This was an unspeakable act of extreme violence that has devastated two families and sent shock waves throughout the community.

"My team is working around the clock to identify those responsible and I would like to express my thanks to the people who have already provided information – they can be sure that we will act on everything they have provided.

"We still want to hear from anyone who was inside or near the house in Henley Road when the attack took place.

"The suspects responsible for this horrific act are violent criminals and it is important that they are not protected by a wall of silence – help us take them off your streets by telling us who they are.

Two men including Saydi Abu Sheikh were killed. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"It doesn't matter if you speak to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers – but please do get in touch."

A man was seen wearing a "joker mask" in the area at the time of the shooting, which left another man critically injured.

Witnesses also saw him smash through neighbouring gardens.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and three men were found with gunshot wounds. Mr Sheikh and Mr Mohamed both died at the scene.

Another man, 30, was taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition.

A car linked to the shooting was found nearby, in Ronnie Lane, but no arrests have been made.

DCI Wood said: "While information is vital at this point, please be aware that speculation, particularly on social media, is unhelpful."

Anyone with information can call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 99/25Oct.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org