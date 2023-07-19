Breaking News

Inflation rate falls to 7.9% in bigger than expected drop, new figures show

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

The rate of inflation has dropped to 7.9% in the year up to June - a bigger than expected slow down in price rises.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

That is a fall from 8.7% in May, using the consumer price index, a method for measuring how fast prices are going up.

While it is still far ahead of pre-pandemic and war in Ukraine levels, the rate of growth is slower than the 8.2% predicted by some forecasters.

Speaking on Wednesday morning as the data was released, the Office for National Statistics' chief economist said drops in motor fuel prices brought about the "substantial" slowdown.

Grant Fitzner said this was the lowest annual rate of inflation since March 2022. That was the first month after Ukraine was invaded and sent energy prices soaring.

Food price inflation has also eased but it remains "at very high levels", he added.

Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation as one of his key policy priorities after becoming prime minister. At that time, it was above 10%.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "Inflation is falling and stands at its lowest level since last March; but we aren't complacent and know that high prices are still a huge worry for families and businesses.

"The best and only way we can ease this pressure and get our economy growing again is by sticking to the plan to halve inflation this year."

Updates to follow