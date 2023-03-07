'Women give birth to every taxpayer on the planet – we deserve a break,' says Baroness Karren Brady

7 March 2023, 20:25 | Updated: 7 March 2023, 20:37

Karren Brady speaks to Andrew Marr
Karren Brady speaks to Andrew Marr. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Women give birth to every taxpayer on the planet – we deserve a break, Baroness Karren Brady has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The businesswoman called for affordable childcare to be made available to more women so they could continue to progress with their careers.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Baroness Brady said: "Undoubtedly, one of the biggest barriers and issues for women to progress their career is high-quality, affordable childcare. That is the gap that women have to take.

"As they say, on the basis that women give birth to every taxpayer on the planet, we deserve a bit of a break.

"Having high-quality, affordable childcare is an important one.

"I know you get 15 hours free childcare but it's simply not enough for people who want to be in full-time employment and want to open a business. The government could do more in that regard."

Read more: 'We've tried every other way': Rishi Sunak endorses controversial migrant crackdown as Brits fed-up with 'queue jumpers'

Read more: Emergency coal-fired power stations to be used to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

Going one step further, Baroness Brady said free childcare for everyone should be "something the government should look at".

"If you look at the model in Sweden, high quality childcare is capped at a certain rate so everybody has access to as many hours as they want," she said.

"That’s a model that works very well. Whether that’s affordable or not is another matter."

It comes ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated as a focal point in the women's rights movement.

"We’ve still got so far to go. It's important that we shine a light on what these challenges are so we can help people understand gender bias, we can help call it out when it’s happening and we change the path of women business owners going forward," The Apprentice star said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil for three people killed in a car crash at the weekend.

Hundreds attend vigil for three friends killed in Cardiff car crash as two survivors fight for life

During her closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial, assistant state attorney Pascale Achille holds up a camouflage hat with a red brim that was seen worn by shooting suspect Michael Boatwri

XXXTentacion’s alleged killers were ‘predators’, prosecutor tells trial

Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States, speaks to the media prior to an opening ceremony of the exhibition of his artworks at the Mosfilm studi

Merchant of Death shows off art in Moscow after prisoner swap with basketballer

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four US citizens who crossed into M

Two kidnapped Americans ‘who travelled for tummy tuck’ found dead in Mexico

Breaking
The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' union has announced it has suspended all industrial action at Network Rail after receiving a new pay offer.

RMT suspends all strikes at Network rail after receiving new pay offer

Former Home Secretary has called said the Government's new bill to tackle illegal immigration is "not doable", branding the move a "Donald Trump playbook measure".

Former Home Sec brands Sunak's illegal immigration bill an impractical 'Donald Trump playbook measure'

A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette before being shot

Ukrainian military identifies smoking soldier shot dead in shocking war video

Emerati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi during an interview at the International Space Station

Latest astronaut from UAE still getting used to space

Passengers and crew members restraining a man who, according to federal authorities, tried to open an airliner’s emergency door and stab a flight attendant

Passengers ‘worked together to tackle’ man who tried to open plane door

Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak's new law to tackle illegal immigration faces huge practical difficulties, and voters won't forgive the Tories if the policy fails.

Andrew Marr: Sunak's migrant crackdown faces huge practical difficulties - and voters won't forgive if the policy fails

Sunak backed Braverman's migrant plan

'We've tried every other way': Rishi Sunak endorses controversial migrant crackdown as Brits fed-up with 'queue jumpers'

Mourners gather for the funeral of 29 year old Yana Rikhlitska, a Ukrainian army medic killed in the Bakhmut area of Ukraine

Volunteer medic, 29, buried in Ukraine after being killed by Russian shelling

Karol Cardinal Wojtyla, archbishop of Krakow, Poland, foreground, in 1971

Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop

National Grid fires up two power stations to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

Emergency coal-fired power stations to be used to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

Two more Wetherspoons pubs are closing down

Two more Wetherspoons close as 34 remain at risk of shutting down - is your local on the list?

The burned remains of one of the two Italian air force U-208 planes which crashed in Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome, is covered with a white cloth

Pilots killed as two Italian air force planes crash mid-air

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eddie Izzard now goes by Suzy

'I'm going to be Suzy': Eddie Izzard announces new name that 'she has wanted to use since the age of 10'
Madelene McCann (l) Julia Wandelt (r) and with Fia Johansson (inset)

Woman who believes she may be Madeleine McCann taken to America after receiving death threats online
Hong Kong Model Killed

Woman arrested in mainland China over Hong Kong model’s murder

Tickets for the final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool have sold out

Ticketmaster crashes as Eurovision fans scramble to get seats for Liverpool shows

Music-iHeartRadio Award

Taylor Swift to get innovation honour at iHeartRadio Music Awards

A child died in the fire at the flat in Barking, east London

Boy, 11, dies after fire at flat in Barking as four people taken to hospital

Bangladesh Building Explosion

14 dead and dozens injured in Bangladesh building blast

Staff and students can no longer have 'intimate relationships' at Oxford

Oxford University lecturers and tutors no longer allowed to have ‘intimate relationships’ with students
France Pension Protests

Tens of thousands of French workers strike over pension reforms

Vatican Parthenon Marbles

Vatican set to return Parthenon fragments to Greece

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill
Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK
TOM AND STEPHEN KINNOCK

Shadow Immigration Minister slams Tory migration plans claiming it 'won't work' and will 'compound the situation'
Charlotte Lynch writes: "I was just doing my job. I was clearly a journalist, but I could have been somebody simply walking by. I was not committing a crime."

'I was just doing my job!' LBC Reporter opens up on arrest as protection for journalists added into anti-protest laws
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr questions whether Sue Gray's appointment as Labour Chief of Staff will have wide reaching ramifications for labour

Andrew Marr: Sue Gray's appointment as Labour's Chief of Staff is a matter of 'ethics'

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit