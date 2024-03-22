Inside the royals' cancer battles as Kate announces she is receiving treatment for cancer

The Princess of Wales announced she is receiving cancer treatment on Friday.
The Princess of Wales announced she is receiving cancer treatment on Friday. Picture: Alamy/BBC Studios

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales has said she is receiving preventative chemotherapy after King Charles and Sarah Ferguson were diagnosed with forms of the disease earlier this year.

Buckingham Palace announced in early February that the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer following a hospital procedure for an enlarged prostate.

No details of the type of cancer were shared by the palace, however, they said that the King wanted to share the diagnosis to "prevent speculation" and "assist public understanding".

A statement from the palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

During the same month, Kensington Palace had announced that the Princess of Wales would be undergoing planned abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales has announced that she is receiving preventative chemotherapy.
The Princess of Wales has announced that she is receiving preventative chemotherapy. Picture: Alamy

At the time, Kensington Palace said she would remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning to recover at home.

Kate has stayed out of the public eye since, although a flurry of online speculation about the princess has recently developed online.

In a shock announcement from the Princess of Wales on Friday evening, Kate said that her operation revealed cancer had been present.

She said that her surgery in January was for what was thought at the time to be a non-cancerous condition.

However, tests carried out after the successful operation found that cancer had been present.

Kate said the news had been a “huge shock” and that she was advised to undergo a “course of preventative chemotherapy”.

She said she is now in the early stages of that treatment.

King Charles III leaving Westminster Methodist Hall after a celebration of 40 years of Business In The Community - 7th December 2022
King Charles III leaving Westminster Methodist Hall after a celebration of 40 years of Business In The Community - 7th December 2022. Picture: Alamy

Kensington Palace did not reveal any further details about Kate’s condition as she continues to receive treatment.

Earlier this year the Duchess of York also revealed that she had received a second cancer diagnosis just months after being treated for breast cancer.

Sarah Ferguson, 64, was diagnosed with malignant melanoma after medical professionals raised concerns following the removal of several moles from her body during a reconstructive breast surgery last year.

One of the moles tested as a malignant melanoma. The results came just days after Christmas.

Melanoma is considered the most serious forms of skin cancer and can spread to other areas of the body.

